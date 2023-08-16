'Feel good about run game': Breaking down Louisiana football's stable of running backs

Louisiana’s disappointing ability to establish anything on the ground last season heightened the need for greater development and trust at the running back position this offseason.

Four tailbacks return for the Ragin’ Cajuns after receiving some snaps in 2022, providing UL coach Michael Desormeaux and his offensive staff a good starting point to rediscover the program’s identity of a tough, effective run game.

Sophomore Dre’Lyn Washington “has had the best (preseason practice),” per Desormeaux. He landed on the Doak Walker preseason watch list, the award that goes to college football’s best running back. Washington appears to be the starter at the position.

Junior Terrence Williams, senior Jacob Kibodi and freshman Zylan Perry fill out tailback rotation and are vying for as much playing time as possible.

It’s all but set in stone that all four will play.

Here’s a brief look at each back and where they’ll fit in for the Cajuns this season:

CAJUNS' FIRST SCRIMMAGE What we know from Louisiana football's first preseason scrimmage

BEN WOOLDRIDGE Inside Ben Wooldridge's quick return from torn ACL for Louisiana football

Dre'Lyn Washington

Washington rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 3 back in 2022. His two TDs were tied for second-most on the team.

The 5-9, 218-pounder, called “fast, compact, strong with some wiggle” by Desormeaux, appears to be the most complete back on the roster. He has spent the offseason studying film with senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge and his improved intent and focus has led to more consistent practices and performance.

Zylan Perry

There may not be a back that had garnered more press-conference praise than Perry, who maintained his freshman eligibility after playing in three games last season.

Perry is up 15 pounds from his first year, 187 to 201, and he recently said that he’s got a greater understanding of the playbook heading into his second season. The freshman may be the quickest of the bunch despite adding the muscle.

It’s possible that Perry could fill the No. 2 running back role for Louisiana this season.

Terrence Williams

The other back in the running for the primary backup spot is Williams, who was the Cajun’s No. 2 last season. In his limited time in 2022, Williams flashed some and was the team’s second leading rusher with 373 yards along with one TD.

Williams’ role within the 2023 group is a little more defined purely in the sense that he’s likely to be the go-to runner for the “gritty, nasty, tough” yards as Desormeaux called them. Williams is the biggest back, at 6-1, 223, and can lower his shoulder for power.

How the coaching staff decides to construct the depth chart and rotation could determine how many carries and in what situations Williams hits the field.

Jacob Kibodi

Kibodi is the elder statesman of UL’s running back corps, entering his seventh season in college football. The Baton Rouge native started last season as the primary backup but he could never quite get going as well as battling an ankle injury for much of the year.

How healthy Kibodi stays will determine his playing time. Desormeaux mentioned this week his performance in the team’s first preseason scrimmage and that he saw some opportunities that he took advantage of.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Analyzing Louisiana football's stable of running backs