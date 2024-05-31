Feel Good Friday: Troup County Tiger makes MLB Debut

Columbus, Ga – This week’s “Feel Good Friday” segment is about a former Troup County High School Tiger baseball player who just made his dream on the diamond come true. Ryan Bliss was a standout player for the Tigers in his high school days and eventually he earned a scholarship to play in the SEC for the Auburn Tigers.

On Memorial Day, 2024 Bliss got the call to play in “The Show.” Bliss made his Major League Baseball debut as the starting 2nd baseman for the Seattle Mariners as they hosted the Houston Astros. It was an accomplishment that took years of dedication, hard work and passion. WRBL News 3 caught up with one of Bliss’ former coaches at Troup County, Richie Barber, about what it was like seeing Bliss play in the big leagues.

“For a kid to put in that kind of work. That kind of effort, and live out his dream that’s special to see. The first thing that I remember about is the smile on his face, always smiling. The smile you saw when they interviewed him the other night in Seattle, that smile we saw every day down here at Troup County. You can tell he had a passion for the game and he loved it. He’s so humble. He’s such a humble kid and he was always about his teammates. It was never about him, no matter what he did,” said Coach Barber.

“Feel Good Friday” is a new segment on WRBL News 3 This Mornings. Each week the News 3 Morning team will present a story that spread some positivity to our audience in the 5 A.M. Eastern show.

