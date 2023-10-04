‘I feel like this game is always more personal, every time I play them.’ Ainias Smith is all business ahead of Texas A&M vs. Alabama

It’s Alabama week for Texas A&M, and for one of the leaders in the locker room, this rivalry is even more personal this time. Senior wide receiver Ainais Smith, who is second on the team in receptions (22) and receiving yards (343), is set to face head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in his Aggie career, missing last year’s matchup after his devastating season-ending leg injury.

While Smith is eager to return to face the Tide in a pivotal game for both programs’ season trajectories, things became personal when discussing Saban’s handling of his brother Maurice Smith’s transfer request in 2016. During Monday’s annual presser, Smith’s memorable quote regarding his brother’s public battle with Saban before eventually playing his final collegiate season for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I feel like this game is always more personal, every time I play them,” Smith stated. “I don’t know — what had happened, that’s in the past now. I’m not able to control it, but every time I do look on that sideline, I do think about what had happened. I definitely be thinking about it. So it’s more personal, for sure.”

As a sophomore in high school during the incident, Smith’s initial criticism in 2016 was solely based on the treatment his brother received from Saban during the transition, altering his view of his own potential collegiate future in Tuscaloosa. Seven years later, the Aggies’ sole victory over Alabama came in 2021. Smith would catch the game-tying touchdown that ultimately led to the Seth Small game-winning kick in one of the most significant victories in program history.

Starting with his freshman season in 2019, Smith has four touchdowns against Alabama in three games. Knowing at least what Saban is looking for from his offense behind the arm and legs of redshirt sophomore signal caller Jalen Milroe, this Tide team has been somewhat underwhelming compared to the elite rosters of years past.

“I kind of know what Nick Saban expects from his offense, from his defensive side,” Smith stated. “I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing, but his class — my brother’s class, they was nice. They was real nice. No disrespect to Alabama right now, but them boys was always [No.] 1, 2 — you know what I’m saying? Like, it was no questions. Right now, with the rankings, I guess you could say — I ain’t even gonna say that. But at the same time, I know what Nick Saban wants, and we’re gonna mess that up. You know what I’m saying? If them boys don’t got no momentum for real, we’re gonna have to take that away, immediately, for sure.”

While I have no idea how things will pan out on Saturday afternoon, one thing remains clear: no matter the score or situation in any quarter, Ainias Smith will be ready whenever his number is called.

Texas A&M will host No.10 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Kyle Field (TV: CBS).

