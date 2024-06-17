“Feel it” – Cesc Fabregas questions national team manager’s use of Chelsea star

England began their Euros campaign last night over in Germany against Serbia, and they got off to a winning start going away with a 1-0 deficit.

There was Chelsea involvement, with Conor Gallagher coming off the bench in the second half to help England see the game out – but that there is your problem.

Gareth Southgate is a very reserved and defensive manager who is often scared to go on the offensive, and his setup is often reflective of that. This means top offensive players such as Cole Palmer miss out. And due to Southgate being a lame tactical manager, Palmer was robbed of his Euros debut last night as Southgate cowardly looked to play out for the 1-0 win.

Serbia were all over them in the second half and England had no control – something that Palmer would have given them if he came on.

Fabregas already showing he’s got better tactical knowledge than Southgate

Criminal that Cole Palmer was left on the bench

Cesc Fabregas was in the studio for the game, and he was talking sense after the game, showing his knowledge is already better than Southgate’s.

Fabregas said: “If you send the message in putting in a defensive midfielder or an extra defender to cover the result, you will as a player feel it. Mentally you start going back, dropping more. But instead if you put an offensive player, Palmer let’s say, up the pitch and controlling the ball in the final third, I think the players get so much more comfortable.”

He’s hit the nail on the head there. But unfortunately Southgate doesn’t see things that way and would much rather try and see the game out. He was just very lucky that Serbia didn’t get the goal that they actually deserved to get, and Jordan Pickford made a few big saves to keep England ahead.