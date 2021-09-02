‘I feel like I belong’: Chicago White Sox infielder Romy González soaks in the atmosphere of his 1st game as a major-leaguer

Romy González fielded grounders at shortstop with Chicago White Sox teammate Leury García before Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Batting practice followed for González, who hit in a group that included Billy Hamilton and Seby Zavala.

When BP wrapped up, González sat in the dugout and took it all in.

“It’s such a surreal feeling,” González said of walking into the clubhouse for the first time as a major-leaguer. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. This is crazy. It’s incredible. It’s such an amazing feeling.”

The Sox selected González’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte, and he joined the team ahead of the series finale against the Pirates.

“It’s such a blessing,” González said. “It’s incredible. To be with such a historic organization, franchise and these guys are in first place. I just want to do my part.”

González, 24, slashed .275/.357/.525 with 15 doubles, 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, 58 runs and 22 stolen bases in 87 combined games with Double-A Birmingham (78) and Charlotte this season. He is one of seven players in the minor leagues with 20 homers and 20 steals.

“Gotten the reports from guys that saw him at Double A, at Triple A ...,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s earned this look. People I’ve learned to trust in this organization are really high on him, so I think we’re all going to be really impressed with what we see.”

La Russa added that González, an 18th-round draft pick out of Miami in 2018, could get into the lineup this weekend against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.

“He was always a guy that we thought had hitting ability, but there was something about being in the middle of the diamond that really helped him gain some confidence,” Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz said last week during a conference call.

González spent most of 2019 in left field and the majority of this season at shortstop.

“He’s got power, he’s got hitting ability,” Getz said. “He’s got some speed.”

González received word of his promotion from Charlotte manager Wes Helms on Tuesday.

“Wes pulled me into the office after the game,” González said. “I saw the door close, which it’s never closed. As soon as I walked in I see all the coaches and staff in there, so I thought something was up. He broke me the news and it was amazing.”

He shared the news in a group call with his mom, dad and grandpa.

González spent 2019 at Class A Kannapolis, hitting .244 with four home runs and 45 RBIs. Even though the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, it didn’t slow González down.

“I really spent 2020 working extremely hard,” he said. “Start of (this) year just jumping. I didn’t even know I was going to start in Double A. Getting that opportunity and making the most of it really helped me.

“I didn’t take a day off in 2020. I kept hitting every day, working out every day and I had that make-or-break mindset going into the 2021 campaign. I took every day as it was my last day.”

González, a Miami native, had the chance to work with the likes of Mike Fiers, Jesús Luzardo and Touki Toussaint while MLB was on a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had live at-bats on Sundays.

“Because they didn’t know if they were going to have a season or not,” González said. “It was pretty cool to see the guys every Sunday and challenge them. It was great.”

González said he’s ready to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’m a very quiet, humble guy, but I know I worked extremely hard,” González said. “I feel like I belong. I’m not going to be overwhelmed I don’t think. I might be nervous and stuff. That makes me human, but I feel like I belong here.”