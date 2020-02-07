You should feel bad for this poor, little golf ball that Derrius Guice annihilated

Imagine being a golf ball at a driving range that just so happens to end up on Derrius Guice's tee.

Up until that point, you've had a pretty regular life. You've been sliced, topped, chunked, hooked and pured plenty, but all of that is pretty standard in your world.

But then one day, you're selected to be sent into orbit by a very strong Redskins running back.

Any ball at the establishment could've ended up in his bay - there's thousands of them on site - but for some reason, you're the one to actually do so.

Maybe he won't know what he's doing, you think. He knows how to finish in the red zone and pick up a blitz on third down, but can he hit a driver?

Unfortunately for you, the answer to that question is yes. And the end result is this:

Guice is right; his form isn't ideal.

You know what is ideal, though? The sound his club makes upon contact and the laser-straight flight of his drive. If you listen close enough, you can actually hear the sizzle as his shot blasts through the sky.

