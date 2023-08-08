'It's feel and it's angles': Bill Callahan on blocking for Browns QB Deshaun Watson

BEREA — Bill Callahan is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. Part of what gains you that level of accolades is the amount of study you put into your craft.

That's not just studying his own Browns offensive linemen or who they're blocking. It's studying who they're blocking for as well.

In this case, it's learning all about Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"We've really studied Deshaun," Callahan said Monday. "He's a little bit deeper in the pocket. He's taller and deeper in the pocket than what we've had in the past. And we've always adjusted to the depth of the quarterback. So we've arranged the pass sets and constructed them as such where we're still aggressive, we're still proactive. But we've modified some things to adhere to where he's at and what he's doing."

Watson has been the ultimate test case for Callahan and the Browns offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound quarterback isn't as quite as big as the 6-4, 235-Jacoby Brissett — who started the first 11 games last season due to Watson's NFL suspension — but that's not what's creating the most issues.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs drills at the team's training camp July 29 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

What Watson possesses that no Browns quarterback has since maybe — hide your eyes, Browns fans — Johnny Manziel is an elusiveness that can truly impact the play. He's capable of not just turning into a runner at any point, but also turning that four-second play into a nine- or 10-second one.

"He's an escape artist," Callahan said. "We can do some things to expand the pocket, let him push up and pull out if he needs to. So I think trying to create those lanes in protection is really important for a mobile quarterback."

The problem for the Browns offensive line is that, before his return from suspension last December, the extent of their experience blocking for Watson was about three series in a preseason game in Jacksonville last August. Even there, it wasn't all of the line on the field for that game.

So when Watson came back from suspension, it was basically like learning for the first time. There are only so many ways to really recreate the game experience in practice, even at the highest levels of football.

Those lessons were often difficult ones for the linemen. There were several occasions when they drew holding flags on plays primarily because Watson had found ways to keep the play alive.

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan works with the lineman during OTA workouts on June 8, 2022 in Berea.

"I think we've seen a lot of mobile quarterbacks across the NFL and you see guys that are escape artists that can elude the rush," Callahan said. "And my experience with Deshaun in last season watching him move, if the reads, if he's read out and he needs to move on in terms of making a play, pushing the pocket and escaping, he's shown that he's strong in the pocket. And I think we've built enough lanes within our set angles to allow him to escape in the pocket. So we're in tune with it, trust me."

The first opportunity to see that is likely to be Friday night, when the Browns play host to the Washington Commanders in their lone home preseason game. While coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't officially announced who's playing and who isn't, it's expected that Watson and a number of other starters will play at least a couple of series in the game.

Does that mean the entire starting offensive line? Probably not. That means the best opportunity before the season kicks off Sept. 10 will either be in the two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday and Tuesday, or possibly the final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

What it really just comes down to is trying to figure it out as best as they can during practice and hope that practice pays off. Ultimately, that's all Callahan can do to fix the issue.

"It's feel and it's angles," Callahan said. "So all those linemen upfront have different angle sets to what they do. So the situation, the down and distance dictates that, so whether it's pocket expansion or we constrict the pocket, that all changes by down and distance. So I don't know if that makes sense, but that's about as simple as I can explain it."

