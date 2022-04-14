Feeding off Max Scherzer's never-back-down mentality, Mets look like a winning team

Max Scherzer side angle pitching grey uniform in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- There has been a lot of talk about establishing a winning culture around the Mets again under Buck Showalter, and his animated resistance to his players getting hit by pitches may have already had a galvanizing effect.

But nothing establishes culture like simply winning and the Mets, simply put, look like a winning team a week into the season.

Well, the bullpen offers some cause for concern. Ok, it’s more like cause for a near-panic after another struggle on Wednesday that turned an 8-1 lead into a hang-on-for-dear-life 9-6 win in which the Phillies got the tying run to the plate at one point.

Indeed, the lack of depth in the pen is something the front office is going to need to address at some point for this team to have true championship hopes.

But don’t let that cloud the importance of a 5-2 start that has been impressive in every other way as they return to Citi Field for Friday’s home opener.

The starting pitching has been brilliant, posting a 1.29 ERA so far that is the best in the majors even without Jacob deGrom. The offense looks night and day compared to last year’s futility: so far they appear to be much more capable of generating runs, with better situational hitting, the Starling Marte speed dynamic, and Pete Alonso looking very dangerous after two important home runs in this series.

No less significant, they’re playing good defense and doing the little things that often define winning teams. Showalter, for example, made a point of citing Marte throwing out a runner at second and Francisco Lindor busting it down the line to beat out what looked like a routine double play in the sixth that kept a rally alive and allowed Alonso to hit his three-run home run.

“They were a couple of key plays,” said Showalter, ever stressing the hustle plays that he believes are so important to establishing a winning identity.

Finally, and as important as all of the above, these Mets have Max Scherzer’s indomitable will to win. That signature trait was especially on display Wednesday when he was in trouble from start to finish but refused to let the game get away, even if he needed 96 pitches to get through five innings.

Story continues

“You see why a guy like him is in such demand,” said Showalter. “He just never gave in. It’s fun to watch him compete.”

As a result, when all was said and done, the Mets won two of three games here. But let’s face it, the sweep was theirs for the taking. They owned this series from start to finish except for that meltdown eighth inning on Monday night when the pen let a 4-0 lead get away for a crushing loss.

Yet they bounced back to win the next two, and that’s noteworthy against a Phillies team that is going to bludgeon many a team with their bats this season.

“This is a tough team,” Showalter said. “To score enough runs to win two out of three … I’ll be glad to let somebody else try to figure out how to beat them now.”



None other than Scherzer, in fact, indicated the Phillies are going to be force to deal with all season, even referencing new Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long as a big factor as he was already seemingly pumping himself up for more meetings ahead.

“They’ve got some good hitters over there. They’ve got K-Long, who really knows what he’s doing,” Scherzer said. “I’m going to see these guys a lot and the test is going to be in the next few starts, how they approach me, how they will hit off me.

“That’s when the line between good and great gets smaller and smaller.”

Scherzer walked that line for most of his day. The Phillies’ big guns haven’t really started to hit yet but they’re as dangerous as any lineup in baseball, especially the top four of Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos, and Scherzer was in trouble from the moment he walked three of them in the first inning to load the bases.

Yet he escaped by making what he called “big pitches” to Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius, something he said defined his outing on a day when he had actually had a problem adjusting to pitching again without fear of aggravating his recently-iffy hamstring.

“Warming up it was like, ‘Wow, I can actually pitch with this leg again,'” he said. “And I had to sort of recalibrate and I was just a little off in my execution. But I made big pitches when I needed to.

“When runners are on base, that’s when you win or lose ballgames. You’ve got to continue to execute, you can’t let the game situation speed you up. So I was able to avoid the big mistake that could have swung the game in another direction.”

It gave the offense enough time to get to Aaron Nola, and enough of a cushion to survive more bullpen problems. In the end, however, Seth Lugo had a flawless eighth and Edwin Diaz has looked dominant in two straight appearances, despite giving up an opposite-field home run to Harper in the ninth.

All of which adds up to a sense that these Mets are playing with a Scherzer-like belief. And while Showalter was willing to write off three more of his players getting plunked to a lack of command from young relievers, his angry response to such matters against the Nationals earned him plenty of respect from his veteran players.

All of which seems to have the Mets feeling as good as they’ve looked so far.

“We’ve done a lot of good things to start the season,” said Scherzer. “Offense, defense, pitching, when you have all three firing together, that’s when you can rattle off some series. We’ve got a nice homestand coming up, hopefully we can continue the streak.”

Sometimes it can all feel like happy talk, or forced belief. Like last year when the Mets kept saying how confident they were that they would hit eventually.

Not so far this year. It feels like a lot more than talk.