Feedback, updates on six players in UM’s 2025 recruiting class. All are four-star prospects

The Miami Hurricanes, who have produced top-10-rated recruiting classes in Mario Cristobal’s first two seasons, are in the early stages of trying to craft a third.

UM’s current group (which includes six four-star commitments) is ranked 31st by 247 Sports. But it’s still early and the Canes are in the mix for several high-end recruits.

Remember that Cristobal and his staff have flipped several top players late in the process the past two years, including top running back Jordan Lyle, who is enrolling at UM this month.

Here’s what the Canes have committed so far for 2025, with feedback from recruiting analyst Larry Blustein, who has seen all six players live or on tape:

▪ Quarterback Luke Nickel: The Alpharetta, Georgia-based prospect is rated the 28t-best quarterback prospect by 247 Sports.

He led his high school to an 11-2 record and state title last season and completed 277 of 419 pass attempts (66.1 percent) for 3,914 yards with 39 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 181 yards and six touchdowns.

“I saw him live against Western last year,” Blustein said. “He will be back to open against American Heritage this year. That’s a kid that has progressed. He played on a muddy field in the opener and [some reporters] weren’t impressed. But he was a freak show [in a good way] as the season progressed.

“He’s a good-sized kid [listed at 6-2], very intelligent. He loves [UM]. He’ll compete right away. He’s got a good arm. Accurate.”

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports’ recruiting analyst, said Nickel is “a full-field reader that’s at his best when looking to attack the second level of a defense. Throws an accurate, catchable ball and can beat coverages with touch.

“Will pick apart defenses when plays stay on schedule and the pocket is kept clean. Has already been asked to make presnap adjustments and does a favorable job of disguising his intentions. Not afraid to take a deep shot, but arm can present some limitations.... Could thrive in a balanced, timing-based system that wants to get the ball to playmakers in space.”

Nickel is playing for former NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 team.

And Newton said in January: “When Luke Nickel does his damn job, there isn’t a quarterback in the country that’s better than him… 7A Player of the Year, state championship. So Miami-Dade County, 305, you all are getting a dawg, getting a winner.”

UM appears in good shape with Nickel, whose other top offers include FSU, Penn State and Mississippi.

▪ Wide receiver Waden Charles: The four-star Palm Beach Central player is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 12 receiver in the Class of 2025.

In 2022, at Boynton Beach Somerset Academy, he caught 53 passes for a school-record 1,067 yards and eight TD on offense. He had 66 tackles and three interceptions on defense. He transferred schools last year.

“Big-time kid,” Blustein said. “If this kid progresses the way people project, he’s going to be special. Catches well, runs really good routes. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Like him a lot. Good size and speed.”

Ivins said he’s a “physical possession type of wide receiver who wins with body control and sure hands. Is being recruited by most schools to catch passes at the next level, but has also flashed as a big-framed safety that can go find the football. Measured a shade under 6-foot-2, 185 pounds spring before junior season.

“Dominated a weaker district as a sophomore... Might not be a true burner, but mixes gears well to create separation and is a deceptive route runner with his fakes and breaks.”

▪ Seffner Armwood running back Girard Pringle Jr.: The four-star prospect is rated by Rivals as the No. 13 running back and No. 220 overall prospect for 2025.

“I’ve watched him since eighth grade,” Blustein said. “Good breakaway back with good speed. He’s got to learn to pick out his holes because the game speeds up at the college level. He’s tough to bring down, has good vision.”

Last season, Pringle ran for 1,683 yards and 24 TDs on 7.7 yards per carry. He’s on the track team and has well above average speed.

▪ Tight end Brock Schott: The Leo, Indiana-based four-star recruit is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 8 tight end and No. 135 player overall.

“He’s a load to bring down, a very good pass catcher,” Blustein said.

FSU, Ohio State and Penn State all made offers before Schott committed to UM.

Last season, Schott caught 35 passes for 743 yards and six TDs on offense and had 32 tackles for loss and 19 sacks on defense.

Greg Biggins, 247 national recruiting analyst, calls Schott a “dominant two-way player who looks like a high major prospect at two-three different positions. Recruited more as a tight end but flashes just as much as an edge/outside backer on film. Plus athlete who probably runs better than any tight end in the class. Gets easy separation and pulls away from defensive backs.”

▪ Tight end Luka Gilbert: The Westchester, Ohio-based four-star recruit is rated by 247 Sports as the No. 16 tight end in the 2025 class.

He caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Biggins said he’s “tall and lanky and looks all of the 6-7 he’s listed at. Almost wonder if he outgrows the tight end position and can put on enough weight to play as an offensive tackle.

“Surprisingly good blocker for his size, physical at the point of attack and has a nice edge in his game.... A huge target with a big catch radius.”

Blustein said “he looks like an Iowa-type kid,” in terms of the Hawkeyes’ positional prototype; several Iowa tight ends have gone on to the NFL.

▪ Linebacker Elijah Melendez: The three-star prospect from Osceola High in Kissimmee is rated the 40th-best linebacker in the 2025 class. UF, Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan were among many other schools that offered him a scholarship.

“He has been hurt the last year,” Blustein said. “Tough kid. Sideline-to-sideline kid with speed. Gets into pass coverage well. Has a mean streak” on the field.

Melendez sustained a broken foot of a Week 1 game against Treasure Coast (he had seven tackles in that opener) and missed the remainder of the 2023 season.

UM had seven 2025 commitments before Havana, Florida-based three-star offensive lineman Lamar Williams decommitted from UM and reopened his recruitment last week.

NOTABLE

Who, in Blustein’s view, would be huge gets in the 2025 class, among Miami-Dade and Broward players?

He cited two Miami Central players: Ezekiel Marcelin and Randy Adiricka.

Marcelin is rated by 247 Sports as the 35th-best linebacker in the 2025 class. He has made unofficial visits to UM and Penn State and an official visit to Louisville.

“He’s a playmaker, a lot like Wesley Bissainthe,” Blustein said of the UM weak-side linebacker.

Adiricka — who’s listed at 6-3, 275 pounds — has a bunch of offers, including UM, FSU and Penn State. He had 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season.