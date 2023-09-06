‘Feeble’ economy to flatline as interest rates soar, warns BCC

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt's stealth tax raid has left the average worker's real post-tax pay barely higher than 2019 levels - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Britain is expected to “flatline” as rising interest rates hammer the economy into a long slump on a par with the oil shocks of the 1970s, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned.

The UK is “on course to avoid a technical recession, but growth is likely to remain so feeble that it will be hard to spot the difference”, the business group said, as it slashed its growth forecasts.

GDP is set to grow by just 0.4pc this year, 0.3pc next year and a still-weak 0.7pc in 2025.

“Consistently low economic growth of this nature is comparable to previous periods of economic shocks and recessions such as the oil crises of the 1970s and financial crash of 2008,” the BCC said.

It came as a think tank warned that Rishi Sunak faced fighting the next election against a backdrop of the worst drop in household incomes on record, adding that no government had ever retained power after such weak growth.

The Resolution Foundation said typical working-age household incomes were on course to be 4pc lower in 2024-25 in real terms than they were in 2019-20 as soaring inflation erodes household spending power.

The think tank said the scale of the drop was unprecedented in peacetime. “Never in living memory have families got so much poorer over the course of a parliament,” it said.

The Foundation said a stealth raid by the Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, had also left the average post-tax pay packet in 2024 barely higher than it was in 2019 once adjusted for inflation.

It said there was better news for savers, particularly those who own their home outright. The Foundation said this group, who have more savings and little debt, would “become better off than ever” from higher Bank of England interest rates, which have climbed from 0.1pc in 2021 to 5.25pc today.

The Foundation expects total income from savings interest to reach £90bn in 2024-25, up from just £5bn in 2021-22. It said those aged under 35 were projected to receive a net £700 savings income rise on average by 2024-25, while 65 to 74-year-olds will benefit from a £3,600 rise on average – six times more.

Adam Corlett at the Resolution Foundation said: “The worst of the cost of living crisis may be behind us, but except for those with significant savings, it is stagnant living standards rather than boomtime Britain that the immediate future has in store.”

The BCC believes interest rates will only fall very slowly, the group predicts, from an anticipated peak of 5.5pc to 5.25pc next year and 4.5pc in 2025, as strong core inflation and rising wages keep pressure on the Bank of England.

Globally, rising interest rates and falling house prices threaten to derail banks and the wider economic recovery, according to an international financial watchdog.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) said the failure of banks including Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year show the system is under strain as businesses, households and lenders face the unexpected burden of higher borrowing costs.

“The global economic recovery is losing momentum, and the effects of the rise in interest rates in major economies are increasingly being felt. So far, the global financial system has remained resilient overall, not least thanks to the strong bank capital buffers introduced by the post-crisis G20 reforms,” said Klaas Knot, chairman of the FSB and President of the Dutch central bank.

However he warned that higher rates and bank failures have “exposed vulnerabilities in individual institutions relating to poor liquidity and interest rate risk management and governance” with the crunches “a stark reminder of the speed with which vulnerabilities can be exposed in the current environment”.

Interest rate increases are already biting. Business activity in Britain’s dominant services sector fell last month for the first time since January as higher interest rates reduced consumer and corporate demand, a closely-watched survey showed.

The S&P Global purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.5 in August from 51.5 in July – a seven-month low. Any score below 50 indicates activity is shrinking.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, said: “Service providers saw customer spending reverse course during August as higher borrowing costs, subdued business confidence, and stretched household finances all acted to curtail sales opportunities.”

Backlogs of work fell by the most in more than three years as fewer orders came in, and businesses responded by hiring staff at the slowest rate in five months.

The PMI for the eurozone shows the private sector in the currency area contracting at its fastest pace since late 2020.

Alexander Valentin at Oxford Economics said it indicated that the eurozone is heading for recession.