Fee helps lead Saint Louis to runaway victory over Roosevelt

Shannon Fee didn't have his fastball going, but he has learned the art of deception.

The 6-foot-2 junior combined with freshman Jonah Brub on a two-hitter as unseeded Saint Louis overwhelmed Roosevelt 10-0 in five innings at Les Murakami Stadium on Tuesday night.

Saint Louis (15-7), the ILH runner-up, will battle OIA champion Kailua today in the Division I quarterfinals of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships.

Roosevelt (10-7) was the fourth-place finisher in the OIA.

"I felt all right in the 'pen, not my best. The off-speed was feeling good, but the fastball was off," Fee said. "I don't want to make an excuse, but the rain delay."

The 7 p.m. start time was pushed back by an 11-inning battle between Pearl City and Aiea, then by a heavy shower. The game began at 7:55 p.m. with no rain issues the rest of the evening.

Fee allowed two hits, struck out three and walked two in four innings. His pitch count was 55, meaning he is likely to reappear later in the tourney, if necessary.

"Shoutout to all our friends and family that came out tonight in the rain," Fee said.

Saint Louis was loose, focused and error-free.

"Coaches talked about taking care of the ball. Doing what we can. Staying focused in the game and having fun," said center fielder Tanner Chun, who drilled a bases-loaded triple in the third inning.

At times, Roosevelt pitchers Nathaniel Kurano and Xavier Pressley were exceptional. They combined for four strikeouts in the first three innings. They also hit two batters, threw one wild pitch and Kurano had two errant pickoff throws in the first inning that led to an unearned first run by the Crusaders.

Kurano struck out Kahanu Martinez to open the game, then plunked Chun. After two errant pickoff throws moved Chun to third base, Sean Yamaguchi's single to center brought Chun home.

In the second inning, Chase Sutherland led off with a single. After Mana Heffernan was hit by pitch and both advanced on a wild pitch. Martinez's single scored Sutherland.

Chun's ground ball to second was muffed by Mackenzie Doi, allowing Heffernan and Martinez to score for a 4-0 Saint Louis lead.

The Crusaders broke the game open with four runs in the top of the third.