Fee & buyback clause revealed as AC Milan seal deal for Real Madrid star

La Liga giants Real Madrid are in line for an imminent funds boost, by way of AC Milan.

This comes amid confirmation that the Rossoneri have already activated their option to make Álex Jiménez’s move to the club a permanent one.

Full-back Jiménez, for his part, spent this past season on loan in Italy, at San Siro.

The 19-year-old was made use of largely at youth level, deemed still too raw to be a regular contributor for Milan on the senior stage.

Across limited minutes in Stefano Pioli’s first-team, though, Jiménez showed flashes of his evident talents, particularly in the attacking third.

And as much, evidently, proved enough to convince the Diavolo brass of the versatile full-back’s readiness to play a part over the seasons to come.

As revealed by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana:

‘AC Milan have already exercised their option to buy Real Madrid full-back Álex Jiménez on a permanent deal.’

The transfer will set the Serie A heavyweights back a sum of €5 million.

Should Jiménez go on to impress over the course of the coming 12 months, though, his time back in Lombardy could prove to be short lived.

This comes amid further confirmation that Real Madrid boast a €9 million buyback option as part of the deal, set to come into effect in the summer of 2025.

