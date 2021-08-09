Fed's Bostic says he favors balanced and fast approach to tapering

Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion in Atlanta

By Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider

(Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the U.S. economy is improving faster than expected, with the time when the Fed could start slowing its bond purchases nearing quickly and inflation already at a point that could satisfy one leg of a key test for the beginning of rate hikes.

Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even sooner start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Moreover, he said that by his assessment inflation has already achieved the Fed's 2% threshold. That is one of two requirements to be met before rate hikes can be considered.

The Fed official, who has already penciled in late 2022 for the start of the rate hikes, pointed to the five-year annual average for the core personal consumption expenditures index, or core PCE inflation, which by his calculation reached 2% in May.

"There are many reasons to think that we may be at that goal target right now," Bostic told reporters. But he said the committee has yet to agree on the metrics it will use to measure that progress, something policymakers will need to discuss.

Bostic's remarks echoed comments made by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard last month, who said that the current pace of inflation, at 3.5% annually by the Fed's preferred measure, is well above the central bank's 2% target, and adequate in his view to make up for past weak inflation as required by the central bank's new framework.

Fed officials agreed to leave interest rates at near zero levels until the labor market reaches maximum employment, and inflation averages 2%, on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.

Policymakers said in December they would continue purchasing government bonds at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is "substantial further progress" toward the central bank's goals for inflation and maximum employment.

With the elevated inflation levels reached during the pandemic, Bostic said, the Fed has effectively achieved the "substantial further progress" goal for inflation.

More progress is still needed in the labor market, but that goal could be accomplished after another month or two of strong job improvement, Bostic said. That puts the Fed on a path to begin trimming purchases between October to December, or sooner, if the gains in August are stronger than expected, he said.

Bostic also said he supports a "balanced" approach to tapering asset purchases that reduces mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities at the same rate and he would be in favor of tapering asset purchases over a shorter period than what the Fed has previously done. "I am in favor of going relatively fast," Bostic said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • European Equities: Economic Data from China and Germany in Focus

    While economic data from China and Germany will provide early direction, corporate earnings and moves across the U.S markets will also influence later in the day.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.

  • The Stock Market Is a Bubble. How It Might Deflate—in a Good Way.

    Stocks are richly valued, but a spectacular earnings season suggests the market will grow into its sky-high valuation.

  • America First Tax Exempt Investors (ATAX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    During this conference call, comments made regarding ATAX, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend, focus, and other similar terms.

  • Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) Dividend Will Be US$0.90

    Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SAFT ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.90 per share on 15th of...