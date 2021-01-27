Fedor Emelianenko released from hospital following COVID-19 battle

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 172 Post-Fight

Former Pride FC champion and current Bellator fighter Fedor Emelianenko has reportedly been released from the hospital in Russia as he recovers from a bout with COVID-19.

Fedor was being treated at Clinical Hospital No. 52 in the Russian capital, according to RT Sport. His release comes less than a week after having been admitted.

No details have been released about his condition, but his release from the hospital is obviously good news.

While he was in the hospital last week, Fedor issued a statement on Instagram, saying, “Thank you all who are sincerely worried about my health. I am feeling well now, I am on the mend. I am grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and your hard work.”

Fedor hasn't set foot in the cage since December of 2019, when he defeated Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, which kicked off what is essentially his retirement tour.

Fedor KOs Rampage at Bellator 237

Fedor's retirement tour and notable omission from fighting in the UFC

After losing to Ryan Bader in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Fedor, 44, in partnership with Bellator president Scott Coker, decided to fight a handful of bouts that would lead to his retirement.

His tour stalled out in 2020 because of the global coronavirus pandemic that causes COVID-19.

Pending Fedor’s recovery from COVID-19, Coker has been hoping to have him continue his retirement tour, culminating in a marquee bout on his home turf in Russia.

Fedor got his start in the famed Rings tournaments in the early 2000s before becoming one of the most dominant figures in mixed martial arts history with his run in Pride FC in Japan.

He has fought for numerous other organizations following Pride's purchase by the UFC. Fedor flirted with fighting in the Octagon on numerous occasions, most notably when there were potential bouts opposite Randy Couture and Brock Lesnar on the table.

A deal with the UFC never came to fruition after Fedor's team and UFC officials failed to come to satisfactory terms form him to fight in the Octagon.

