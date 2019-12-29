Fedor clarifies retirement comments after knocking out Rampage Jackson

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator Japan retirement talk

Fedor Emelianenko wasted no time putting a stamp on his final fight in Japan.

Two minutes and 44 seconds into his Bellator Japan headlining fight, he landed a right hand that put fellow Pride FC veteran Quinton "Rampage" Jackson face down on the canvas. The referee quickly moved in to stop the fight.

In his post-fight comments in the ring, it sounded as if Fedor was announcing that his knockout of Rampage would be the final fight of his career.

“Unfortunately and regretfully I want to say that perhaps my career stops here on my win in Japan where I started and I’m finishing my career here. Thank you very much for supporting me over the years. That’s the end of my tour,” he said through a translator.

A little bit later, when he was speaking to reporters in a post-fight scrum backstage, Fedor clarified that he was not ending his career, only that he had fought his final fight on Japanese soil. It was a momentous night for Fedor, as he fought the majority of his career in front of the Japanese fans during lengthy stints with Rings and Pride FC.

He will, however, continue his "retirement tour," which he intends to last two more bouts if everything goes according to plan.

“I’m doing my tour and these are my final fights. I wanted to do a fight in Japan, I want to do a fight in U.S., and I want to do Russia,” Emelianenko said in his Bellator 237 post-fight scrum. “So Japan, it was my retirement fight in Japan. So I’m not retiring.”