FedExCup payout: What Patrick Cantlay and others won at East Lake

Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Going into the day, the Mets had made up 5 ½ games on the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves since Aug. 28.