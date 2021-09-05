FedExCup payout: What Patrick Cantlay and others won at East Lake
At the FedExCup playoff finale, Patrick Cantlay came away with the grand prize of $15 million, and there were consolation prizes for the remaining 29 players in the field at East Lake.
1st: $15 million - Patrick Cantlay
2nd: $5 million - Jon Rahm
3rd: $4 million - Kevin Na
4th: $3 million - Justin Thomas
T-5: $2.5 million ($2.2 million each) - Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
7th: $1.3 million - Bryson DeChambeau
8th: $1.1 million - Dustin Johnson
T-9: $950,000 ($890,000 each) - Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel
T-11: $750,000 ($705,000 each) - Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Jason Kokrak
T-14: $620,000 ($583,750 each) - Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith
T-18: $535,000 ($527,500 each) - Sam Burns, Harris English
T-20: $505,000 ($497,500 each) - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
T-22: $478,000 ($466,667 each) - Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler
25th: $445,000 -Patrick Reed
T-26: $435,000 ($425,000 each) - Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama
29th: $405,000 - Joaquin Niemann
30th (WD): $395,000 - Brooks Koepka