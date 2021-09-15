FedEx QB fantasy rankings 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Watch FedEx quarterback fantasy rankings on "NFL Fantasy Live" for the 2021 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Saints had eight players miss practice Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were among those sitting out. Center Erik McCoy (calf) also did not practice. He played only five snaps Sunday before his injury. Cesar Ruiz moved to center after McCoy’s injury, but the Saints [more]
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence fractured his foot in Wednesday’s practice, Joe Trahan of WFAA reports. Lawrence is headed to an extended stay on injured reserve. Multiple reports indicate the Cowboys expect a 6-8 week absence for the two-time Pro Bowler. Lawrence was injured during Wednesday’s practice, and the team listed him as limited. He [more]
All-Pro right guard Zack Martin returned to practice Wednesday after contracting COVID-19 on Sept. 4.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
When the Ravens suffered a run of injuries at running back, they signed Trenton Cannon to give them some depth at the position. They subsequently signed Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman, which led to Cannon getting waived on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cannon found a new home with another team dealing with injuries in [more]
Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship posts hilarious picture with Seattle WR DK Metcalf
11 waiver-wire targets in fantasy football for Week 2.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
There will be plenty of overreaction after a wild Week 1. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some panic by opposing fantasy managers.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
Two starters from the 2020 Browns found new homes on Tuesday of Week 2 of the NFL season:
Steve Belichick waxed poetic about his coaching philosophies, which led him to a story about an important conversation with Nelson Agholor.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Brian Bosworth said one of the risks is in the potential that mammoth, six-figure endorsement deals can cause dissension inside of locker rooms.
What coach would scare you the most as a Notre Dame fan if USC were to hire them?