Breaking News:

MVP candidate Mike Trout expected to miss up to two months with calf injury

FedEx Field playing surface undergoes major reconstruction ahead of 2021 season

Ryan Homler
·2 min read

FedEx Field playing surface undergoes major reconstruction originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the 2021 NFL season, FedEx Field will have a different look to it. Not only will there be more fans in the stands, but the playing surface is being given a makeover as well.

First reported by The Athletic's Ben Standig and Zac Boyer, FedEx Field's surface will undergo major reconstruction for the first time since 1997 when the stadium became home to the Washington Football Team.

The process will include a complete renovation of the drainage and irrigation systems as well as the laying of new sod and removal of a foot or more of soil. It will begin on Monday and is expected to take two months to complete.

The project, reportedly spearheaded by head coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright, is something that many believe has been a long time coming. While the surface has undergone minor cosmetic changes in recent years, it has still received criticism from home and opposing players in past seasons.

“We’ve resodded more often, and we’ve done other things strategically to improve the surface, and it’s gotten better the last couple of years,” Chris Bloyer, the team’s senior vice president for operations and guest experience, said to The Athletic. “But this is really a big move in the direction of a vast improvement. Let’s say they were not baby steps, but close, in how it was getting better year over year the last few years. This is a significant renovation and will be much different.”

FedEx Field's playing surface has become somewhat infamous for its less-than-ideal qualities for NFL players. Robert Griffin III's injury in the playoffs in 2012 brought attention to it and past comments from Kirk Cousins and others have hindered its reputation further.

Now, it appears that Rivera and company are ready to put an end to that with a major overhaul of the playing surface that will run through the stadium's lease in 2027. 

Recommended Stories

  • Washington claims Chris Miller off of waivers

    The Washington Football Team made an addition to the secondary on Tuesday. Defensive back Chris Miller is joining the team after being claimed off waivers. He was dropped by Arizona on Monday when they signed cornerback Tae Hayes. Miller spent time with the Seahawks and Titans last year before signing to the Cardinals practice squad [more]

  • Going camping this summer? Regatta has a huge sale on essentials

    Time to get shopping.

  • Eagles veterans to take part in phase two of OTAs with an emphasis on learning new schemes

    Eagles veterans to take part in phase-2 of OTAs with an emphasis on learning new schemes

  • Washington installing new grass at FedEx Field

    The Washington Football Team has played on the same grass field at FedEx Field since 1997. At times, it has looked more like dirt and spray paint. The team, though, will begin replacing the grass and more than a foot of soil at FedEx Field this week, TheAthletic.com reports. The project will take approximately two [more]

  • Former NFL running back Jahvid Best becomes high school head coach

    Former Lions running back Jahvid Best has taken on a high school coaching job in his home state of California.

  • Chargers claim WR Austin Proehl off waivers

    The Los Angeles Chargers add another player to a deep wide receiver group.

  • What do the Texans hope to get out of phase two of the NFL offseason?

    Houston Texans coach David Culley outlined what he expects to get out of phase two of the NFL offseason program.

  • Dolphins claim Trill Williams off waivers from Saints

    The Dolphins claimed cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from the Saints. New Orleans cut Williams with a failed physical last week but apparently hoped to re-sign him. Instead, Williams is headed to Miami. Williams went undrafted out of Syracuse, where he made 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and scored three [more]

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant now detected in 86 local authorities across UK

    Analysis: Every time life nears normal, along comes another variant Indian variant surges from two to 20 per cent of Covid cases in a month Covid lockdown roadmap: Rules changing from today, May 17 Portugal dispatch: We're tested, filled in the forms and this is how it feels Now Covid-hit India grapples with a cyclone EU finally has its vaccine rollout on track, but history will judge it a loser A total of 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the strain. A total of 2,323 cases of the variant have currently been detected in the UK, including 483 in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, the most significant hotspots, where cases have doubled in the past week. Bedford is the next major area of concern. Mr Hancock said that eight people had been hospitalised with the strain in Blackburn and 19 in Bolton - the majority of whom were eligible for a Covid vaccine but had not received one. Across the UK, fewer than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus and deaths are averaging at nine per day. The Health Secretary said that surge testing and vaccines had been rolled out in Bolton and Blackburn on a scale unseen anywhere else so far in the pandemic. A rapid response team visited 35,000 people this weekend to distribute and collect Covid-19 tests, and two new vaccination centers have been set up. Surge testing is now being deployed in Bedford. It comes as Mr Hancock announced that the vaccination rollout campaign is set to be expanded to include anyone aged 37 and over from tomorrow. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Run game may continue to be problematic for Texans

    The Houston Texans rushing offense may continue to be an issue for the team despite the trio of David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, and Mark Ingram.

  • Bucs coach Arians raves over Trask’s performance at rookie minicamp

    The Buccaneers head coach said that Kyle Trask is retaining the offensive concepts he's being taught and looks good on the practice field.

  • Scientists did a bird census

    Well, if they are government drones, we're all doomed. Researchers have estimated the Earth's individual bird population to be about 50 billion, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday. That's roughly one human for every six birds, CNET reports. Per National Geographic, the study is "the first attempt to estimate the world population of birds, species by species." Since birds are flighty creatures (pun intended) by nature, researchers, of course, weren't able to count them individually. Instead, scientists used a combination of computer algorithms and "citizen-scientist" observations from bird watching database eBird to arrive at their monumental number. You may be asking yourself, "Why now?" or just, "Why?" The answer is simple: "For the fields of ecology, evolutionary biology, and conservation, abundance estimates of organisms are essential," write the study's authors. "The distribution of species abundances is fundamental to numerous longstanding questions in ecology." Although the researchers make sure to qualify their results as estimates (the census focused on only about 92 percent of "all living bird species"), their findings do "represent the best-available data" at the moment, per CNET. Now, there's only one question left to ask — did or did they not accurately count Martha Stewart's peacocks? More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

  • Extended highlights: Brighton 3, Manchester City 2

    Brighton fought back from 2-0 down against 10-man Manchester City in a remarkable contest between two teams with nothing left to play for this season.

  • Buffalo Bills have workout with WR/KR Jeff Badet

    Jef Badet has workout with Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

  • Report: Washington gives Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade

    After 97 starts over seven seasons, right tackle Morgan Moses appears to have played his final game with the Washington Football Team. Washington has given Moses permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Moses is scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2021. Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, [more]

  • Panthers re-sign Julian Stanford

    The Panthers have filled the last spot on their roster, re-signing defensive end Julian Stanford. Carolina announced the move on Tuesday. Stanford spent the 2020 season with the team and appeared in all 16 games. He was mainly a special teams contributor, playing 62 percent of the team’s snaps on the unit. He also received [more]

  • Report: Washington 'likely moving on' from tackle Morgan Moses

    Washington could be looking to move on from offensive tackle Morgan Moses via a trade, per Ian Rapoport.

  • Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell get his lion, from PETA

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted a lion for the team practice facility, so he got one. From PETA.

  • Jonathan Taylor was “so happy” the Colts re-signed Marlon Mack

    Last year, the Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round with the idea of pairing him with Marlon Mack. But then Mack suffered a torn Achilles in Week One, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That also opened up more opportunities for Taylor, who finished his rookie season with 1,169 [more]

  • Even in rebuild, Rockets see roles for veterans John Wall, Eric Gordon

    "You want people to build good habits," said Houston general manager Rafael Stone. "You want people to learn from real pros."