FedEx Field has a plan for maintaining grass for Redskins season after its event-filled summer

Partly due to their relentless passion and partly due to the large amount of things their favorite organization has trouble with, Redskins fans seem to be aware of and care about plenty of things most NFL fans don't pay any attention to.

For example, when the team changed trainers this past offseason, it was crucial news. The trainer!

Or how about all of the focus and debate on Washington's ping pong table in the locker room (which no longer exists, by the way). The Redskins are a football team, yet thousands of folks had a strong opinion on a piece of equipment that's typically used to avoid strange relatives at family gatherings.

Yet even those two storylines don't get as much attention as the quality of FedEx Field's field, and concerns are mounting about said quality now that a handful of concerts and events at the stadium have been announced for the summer.

As of now, BTS (May 27), Justin Bieber (Aug. 21) and Rammstein (Aug. 27) will all appear in Landover, as will Monster Jam (June 6). For those tracking at home, those are three internationally-known music artists and a giant collection of trucks meant to create destruction scheduled to stop by the Redskins' home, with Bieber and Rammstein doing so just before the regular season begins.

According to JP Finlay, however, a plan is in place to ensure that FedEx Field's grass isn't compromised for the Burgundy and Gold:

Here's some news: MonsterJam and 3 summer concerts at FedEx Field planned including two in late August. Source tells me the team will then install new field after the concerts.

"Season starts on new field."

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 28, 2020

The question remains how the team will fit their home preseason games in between the other things that are going on, but they do intend to start fresh before the NFL returns.

So, that should calm everyone down (note: it won't). That means you're free to return to your takes about the new training staff and the ping pong table. Have fun.

