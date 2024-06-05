Federico Chiesa opens to Roma transfer

Federico Chiesa is reportedly willing to consider a move from Juventus to the Italian capital this summer.

The Italian winger is being targeted by Roma who consider him the ideal fit for De Rossi’s team.

De Rossi is said to be a huge admirer of Chiesa and the two reportedly made contact over recent weeks.

With the season having come to an end, Roma want to make an important signing to keep alive the enthusiasm among fans to make up for the missed Champions League qualification.

The capital club will see several players leave, freeing up a lot of space on the club’s wage bill.

This, in turn, should come in handy in any future negotiations this summer.

The priority remains Chiesa’s signing as it is considered the most compatible with De Rossi’s playing style and the manager’s plans for how the team should look next season.

According to Leggo, Chiesa has already given his OK to the idea of a move to Roma.

During the first few days of international duty with Italy, the player is said to have chatted with Lorenzo Pellegrini and, more importantly, Francesco Totti who recently attended national team’s training camp at Coverciano.

A deal for Chiesa will be complicated: negotiations with Juventus always are and the starting pricetag is of €25 million.

However, Roma hope that the player’s willingness to move elsewhere may prove decisive in future discussions with the Bianconeri.