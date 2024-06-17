Federico Chiesa’s future to be decided after Euro 2024

Juventus star Federico Chiesa will not make a decision on his future until after the European Championships.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin, despite having a current deal in place until 2025, with Roma following the situation with great interest.

The players agent, Fali Rhamadani, is understood to be meeting Giallorossi officials this week to discuss the possibility of a switch to the Italian capital. Although at this stage, the two parties have been keen to point out that it would only be preliminary talks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano however, states that nothing will be decided until after Euro 2024, where Chiesa is currently preparing for the Azzurri’s second Group B encounter with Spain on Thursday evening.

Chiesa’s performance in the Italy’s opening match against Albania was a throwback to the sensational form he displayed at Euro 2020, when he was one of the break out stars.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN