Is Federico Chiesa Bayern Munich bound?

According to Sky Germany, Juventus forward Federico Chiesa is a key target for Bayern Munich this summer.

Chiesa’s deal at Juventus is set to expire in 2025, meaning that the Italian international is entering the final year of his contract. While the Bianconeri are looking to extend Chiesa’s stay at the Allianz Stadium, a transfer has not been ruled out.

It is understood that should Chiesa leave, Juventus would demand a fee in the region of €30–40 million. However, Der Rekordmeister are facing competition from a number of Europe’s elite.

Due to the number of inquiries regarding Chiesa’s availability, it is expected that a decision will be made after Euro 2024. Last season, the 26-year-old scored ten goals and registered three assists in 37 appearances for the Bianconeri, resulting in a goal contribution every 193 minutes, largely playing as a second striker.

For Bayern, Chiesa was initially a target back in 2021, with the Italian considered Julian Nagelsmann’s dream signing. Nevertheless, three years on, the record champions will look to get a move over the line, but nothing is concrete yet.

