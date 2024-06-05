Federico Chiesa’s agent travels to Rome amid Roma links

Federico Chiesa is being increasingly linked with a move to Roma.

The Italian attacker is Roma’s top target for the summer.

With only one year remaining on his contract with Juve, Chiesa could be eyeing a move elsewhere in Italy.

Roma, according to numerous reports, are the primary team interested in him.

Over the last few days, Roma have been linked with him as a potential destination given Daniele De Rossi’s appreciation for the ex-Fiorentina man given his characteristics which seem an ideal fit for the manager’s tactics.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, the agent of Federico Chiesa, Fali Ramadani, is expected to travel to Rome next week.

While in the capital, Ramadani could be meeting with potential suitors as well as members of Juve’s management to address the player’s situation and, inevitably, his future.