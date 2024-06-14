Federer on rivalries, retirements and the Euros

Roger Federer (left, alongside Rafael Nadal) retired at the Laver Cup in London in September 2022 [Getty Images]

The image of a tearful Roger Federer, sitting alongside his great rival Rafael Nadal as he contemplated the final moments of his professional career, went viral in 2022.

It was the end of a career that spanned 24 years, in which the Swiss great claimed 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including an all-time men's record of eight Wimbledon trophies.

He was the first of the 'Big Four' players - Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - to retire, marking the slow closure of one of the great eras of the game.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Breakfast before the release of a Prime Video documentary about the final 12 days of his career, Federer spoke about retirement, his great rivalries and why he is excited about Euro 2024.

'After the rivalry, we get on super well'

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray had an era-defining rivalry. Federer's final professional match was a doubles outing with Nadal for Team Europe at the Laver Cup. Federer's style was often described as effortless, but he has spoken recently about how that was not the case.

"I think it's a great compliment to hear that because effortlessness is a myth, as we now know.

"Everyone is very different. For some, it's their only way of playing by showing that grit. For me, I needed the balance. I could not go through a career with Rafa's intensity. He’s running around the locker room getting intense. I was looking at him thinking: 'Jeez, I’d be tired before getting on court.'

"We both can't do it the other way and that’s why there's so much mutual respect between athletes and players. Me, Rafa, Novak or Andy, we do it all our own way and all roads lead to success.

"It's tricky sometimes and there’s definitely moments when you don't like a certain opponent, but then you like him so much. It's important to remember this as a player - it is just tennis and at the end, we can be normal.

"You see us being super friendly with each other after the rivalry and we get on super well. It's nice to be kind to one another."

Federer recently said he and his fans did not give Djokovic the "respect he deserved" when he first emerged as a contender to the great 'Fedal' rivalry.

"Take that as motivation when the crowd is against you. I had that not very often but when I was younger, they would cheer for [Andre] Agassi - they didn't want the new guy to win.

"That can fuel you in a way. You can take it from anywhere and Novak has been a master of that."

'I hope Andy, Rafa and Novak can keep playing forever'

Andy Murray (left) played Roger Federer in the 2012 Wimbledon final [Getty Images]

Britain's Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, has said he does not plan on "playing much beyond the summer". He and Federer met 25 times on the professional circuit, with Federer holding a 14-11 record.

"I really don't think there are any words of advice that I can give him. Retirement is so deeply personal. When you take that decision, everybody is in a completely different circumstance.

"We've gone through similar things but I'm too far away to give advice. If he called me up, I'd be happy to answer some questions.

"He’s had this massive hip issue and what he is doing is inspirational.

"I hope Andy, like Rafa and Novak, can keep playing forever, like a fan. The tour is better with them.

"I was watching Roland Garros last week and I was like: 'Wow, they're so good - I used to do that too!' I feel so distant to my career. I start to forget the things I've done, the records. It’s more of a beautiful past on the road.

"It’s been a great life and now having this distance is a great place to be in."

'I would do it all again when travelling with my family'

Federer often travelled with his wife, Mirka, a former tennis player, and their four children would often come to matches.

"We created a home-away-from-home situation. I would come home from practice or a match and go and play Lego with the kids, read them a book or play hide and seek.

"It was great. I would do it all over again, even with the sleepless nights and the tough logistics that came with it. We had a lot of help as well.

"The transition [to retirement] has been smooth. I think having been injured and then with the Covid pandemic, it allowed me to be home for more than three weeks at a time.

"I'm happy that I've stayed in shape, I go to the gym, I'm continuing with my rehab because I want my knee to get well.

"The boys are 10, the girls are 14, it's a busy period. Things are changing really quickly now and they're growing up fast."

'I'm happy Switzerland have Scotland in the Euros'

Federer appeared at Wimbledon last year to celebrate the tournament's 100 year anniversary. He recently gave a graduation ceremony speech at Dartmouth College in the United States. Like many, he plans to stay across the summer of sport - supporting his native Switzerland during Euro 2024.

"I'll be watching the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics. For a sports fan, this is the time to be alive.

"The group [for the Euros] is good. I think we've had similar groups in the past for Switzerland - I'm happy now we've got Scotland, Hungary and Germany.

"I'll have to tease Murray and he's actually better than me at that!"