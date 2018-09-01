Federer faces Kyrgios in 3rd round at US Open Roger Federer, of Switzerland, waves after defeating Benoit Paire, of France, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Roger Federer's matches against Nick Kyrgios have been as close as can be.

So the five-time U.S. Open champion could be tested in trying to reach the fourth round when he meets Kyrgios for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament.

The No. 2 seed has played the No. 30 seed three times on tour, all decided by a third-set tiebreaker. Federer won twice, including a victory this year in a Wimbledon tuneup.

Kyrgios' second-round win at the Open caused a stir. The chair umpire left his seat to talk with the Australian, who was putting forth little effort while dropping the first set and falling behind 3-0 in the second. Federer was among those critical of the umpire's conduct.

Federer is one of five seeded men in the top 10 playing Saturday. The others are No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Novak Djokovic, No. 7 Marin Cilic and No. 10 David Goffin.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and 2018 runner-up Madison Keys are on the women's schedule, along with 2006 U.S. Open titlist Maria Sharapova facing 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko.

