Federer crashes out at Wimbledon to cast doubt on future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
All over: Roger Federer reacts to defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, potentially bringing down the curtain on the Swiss legend's All England Club career.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.

"It's super special to have played Roger here, it's a dream come true," said Hurkacz.

"He's done so many special things here."

World number 18 Hurkacz, 24, had never got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this Wimbledon.

However, boosted by having defeated world number two Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the last 16, he was a break up on a sluggish-looking Federer in the sixth game of the opening set.

The Swiss star, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, carved out a break for 2-0 in the second set.

He couldn't hang on and Hurkacz levelled in the seventh game from 1-4 down before dominating the tiebreak.

Federer looked punch drunk and he was quickly down 0-2 in the third set before Hurkacz wrapped up the decider in just 29 minutes.

He is only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon -- Jerzy Janowicz being the other in 2013.

Up next is a clash with either Matteo Berrettini of Italy or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in Sunday's final.

"I noticed the mis-hits, awkward looking points from Roger and obviously the last set of course, 6-0," said former champion Boris Becker commentating on Federer's performance.

"He would never ever say if there was a niggle, but I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here."

dj/pi

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Becker at centre of Wimbledon sexism row after calling Márton Fucsovics' fiancee 'very pretty'

    Boris Becker is at the centre of a sexism row after describing a Wimbledon quarter-finalist’s fiancee as “very pretty” during BBC commentary. The three-time former champion remarked “they do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary” as Centre Court footage cut to Márton Fucsovics's watching partner. Stephanie Hilborne, chief executive of Women in Sport, was among a host of diversity campaign groups to accuse Becker of “objectification”. Main commentator John Inverdale, who once landed h

  • Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer defeated in straight sets for 1st time in 19 years

    Will Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic continue their rolls and make it to the semifinals?

  • Djokovic in 10th Wimbledon semi-final as Federer attempts to defy time

    World number one and five-time champion Novak Djokovic reached his 10th Wimbledon semi-final and 41st at the Grand Slams on Wednesday as Roger Federer attempted to become the oldest man to make the last four in more than half a century.

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • The Latest: Federer loses to Hurkacz in Wimbledon quarters

    Roger Federer has lost in straight sets to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court. Hurkacz was playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

  • Naomi Osaka 3-part documentary series to premiere on Netflix ahead of Olympics

    The documentary will come out just one week before the Olympics kick off in Tokyo.

  • Tennis-Shapovalov into Wimbledon semis after outlasting Khachanov

    LONDON (Reuters) -Canadian Denis Shapovalov produced a storming finish to beat Karen Khachanov in five sets and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament. Shapovalov, who put out twice winner Andy Murray in the third round, will play defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic on Friday when he will bid to become only the second Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final. "Obviously, he is the best player in the world but I think anything is possible and when the match starts on Friday the scoreboard will show zero zero," the popular Shapovalov, who will be guaranteed strong support, said on court.

  • Tennis-Hurkacz soaks up gain from rain to get ready for Federer

    Monday's downpour at Wimbledon could have helped Hubert Hurkacz in more ways than just aiding his comeback win against second seed Daniil Medvedev that gave the Pole a maiden spot in the quarter-finals of the grasscourt Grand Slam. When the players returned on Tuesday to complete the suspended match, Hurkacz overturned a two sets to one deficit against the Russian in the blink of an eye and then went on to dominate and reach the last eight at a major for the first time. The suspended match was scheduled on Centre Court which allowed the 14th seed to get a feel of the conditions at the All England Club's main show court, where he will take on childhood idol Roger Federer in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

  • Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic does not consider himself a bad guy

    The 34-year-old does not seem to enjoy the widespread popularity of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

  • ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols for NBA finals duty after leaked comments about black colleague

    A veteran sports journalist will not report from the sidelines during the NBA Finals after a leaked private conversation revealed her suggesting that her black colleague Maria Taylor was awarded the 2020 NBA Finals hosting gig because of her race, ESPN revealed on Tuesday.

  • Emma Raducanu injury: Wimbledon defends schedule as player's camp update on her condition

    Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way on Monday night as the Briton retired injured from her fourth-round match with Australian Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The 18-year-old, the youngest British woman to reach the second week at SW19 in the Open era, become an overnight sensation. As the only British player in the fourth round, she was carrying an unaccustomed weight onto the grass with her. But what caused her to retire, what was the reaction and what will she

  • Emma Raducanu bows out at Wimbledon but still has three million reasons to smile

    Having played just once against the tennis elite ahead of her Wimbledon whirlwind, Emma Raducanu's career earnings stood at £28,762. Barely a week on, however, and British tennis's new golden girl's "smile alone" has been valued by marketeers at £3 million, despite her disappointing loss against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. A new world of megabucks brand endorsements now beckons for the down-to-earth Bromley teenager who only sat her A-levels two months ago. The 18-year-old's lon

  • Omar Kelly: Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ takes unnecessary shots at Dolphins

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One joke is deserving of a chuckle, a quick laugh. It seems that someone attempted to insert a little sports comedic relief in a new movie, and it poked fun at the Miami Dolphins’ struggles in recent years. We’ve been here before, considering Hootie & the Blowfish pointed out that “the Dolphins make me cry,” in their ’90s hit “Only Wanna Be With You.” But a second ...

  • Maya Moore Isn’t Finished Working

    Maya Moore was at the top of her game, called the “greatest winner in the history of women’s basketball.” Then she left the sport to fight a wrongful conviction—and she won that battle too. We sat down with Moore and Jonathan Irons, her husband and the man she helped free, to talk about their marriage, the legacy of activism Moore helped create in the WNBA, and their ongoing fight for justice.

  • Roger Federer crashes out of Wimbledon to impressive Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets

    Roger Federer’s Wimbledon dream is over for another year. On a gusty day on Centre Court, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz was too strong for the king of grass, who has gambolled pleasingly through this tournament without ever quite suggesting that he was a serious contender. It was Federer’s first straight-sets defeat at Wimbledon since 2002, the year before he won his first major title here and so became the charismatic, all-conquering champion that tennis had been hoping to discover for years. And yes

  • Lightning’s Alex Killorn doubtful for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

    He has not played since Game 1 of the series.

  • Adam Silver responds to ESPN’s inner turmoil involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor: ‘It’s particularly unfortunate’

    Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Adam Silver reacted to ESPN dealing with inner turmoil involving anchors Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

  • Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

    When the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since before World War II, Jon Cooper could not bear to watch the joyful aftermath. Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning had just lost the 2015 series in six games after their first trip to the final of what turned out to be three times in seven years. “There’s that excruciating minute or two you have to afford the team to celebrate,” Cooper said.

  • Wimbledon day 10: Old guard take on new generation – with early finish wanted

    Another big sporting event will take place on Wednesday across the River Thames.

  • The stage, her age and being a Briton at Wimbledon - why Emma Raducanu faced a situation like no other

    What happened to Emma Raducanu on Monday night? She was overwhelmed by the intensity of the whole experience. And we shouldn’t be entirely surprised. Raducanu has skipped so many phases of development that she was like an aspiring comedian playing Wembley Arena without having trialled her material on the pub circuit first. The pressure of carrying British hopes can leave a person ferociously exposed. Andy Murray, who did it for over a decade, used to suffer mouth ulcers in the build-up to Wimble