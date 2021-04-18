Federer confirms French Open participation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: "The Match In Africa" Exhibition Match
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month's Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.

"Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1383801843780780039 post.

The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

    Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the Monte Carlo Masters, beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday for his first title this year and sixth overall.

  • Dan Evans' run in Monte Carlo ended in straight sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas

    “I will just have to park that and go again”, said the British No 1 Dan Evans, after a chastening 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas had brought his career-best run in Monte Carlo to a slightly deflating end. Evans admitted that he had been “outclassed” by the relentless Tsitsipas, who pummelled winners from all angles while also knowing exactly how to counteract Evans’s favourite ploys. But Evans was still proud of his run to the semi-finals of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters – as indeed he should be, when you consider that no Briton had reached the last four of a Masters 1000 event since Andy Murray’s last great season of 2016. The peak was clearly Evans’s victory over world No 1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday. But he also eliminated three other strong players in Dusan Lajovic, Hubert Hurkacz and David Goffin. He took a slightly different approach in each match, making up for his relative lack of size and power with enormous tactical acuity – until Tsitsipas put a stop to that with an almost faultless display on Saturday. Evans’ gutsy efforts this week were all the more praiseworthy because he had arrived in Monte Carlo on a streak of four agonising defeats in a row – all of them close and all on hard courts, which usually suit his game better. As it happened, though, he found that the lack of expectation on clay – a surface on which he had previously won only two tour-level matches in his entire career – helped to loosen his arm.

  • Jabeur books WTA Charleston title clash with Sharma

    Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pummelled Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday to book a title showdown in the WTA 250 tournament in Charleston against Australia's Astra Sharma.

  • Late hero Icardi fires PSG a point behind leaders Lille

    Mauro Icardi dragged Paris Saint-Germain to within one point of Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Sunday with the last-gasp winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne.

  • Alfaro helps Marlins rally in 9th, 10th to beat Giants 7-6

    Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double and the Miami Marlins rallied from two deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Saturday night. Corey Dickerson had four hits for the Marlins who have won six of seven. Alfaro’s extra-base hit to win it was his first of the season.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics to sign veteran forward Jabari Parker

    The Boston Celtics are reportedly adding Jabari Parker to their roster. Parker, a veteran forward, was once the No. 2 overall pick out of Duke.

  • 8 Killed in Indianapolis FedEx Shooting, Including ‘Significant’ Number of Sikh Employees

    More details are being released about a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis where eight people lost their lives on Friday, including members of the Sikh community. The shooter, identified by authorities as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, also died by suicide. Police searched the home of the former FedEx employee and seized evidence, but a motive has yet to be uncovered.

  • O'Ward sets track record at Barber, Johnson ready for debut

    Pato O'Ward ran three blistering laps around Barber Motorsports Park to win the pole for IndyCar's season-opening race and make good on his promise to become a headache that series veterans must deal with all year long. O'Ward, in his second full season of IndyCar and the centerpiece of Arrow McLaren SP's bid to become an IndyCar heavyweight, set a new track record in Saturday qualifying. O'Ward's lap of 1:05.5019 earlier in qualifying broke the record of 1:06.6001 set by Sebastien Bourdais in 2016.

  • Is Ben Askren the fighter to stop the Jake Paul hype train?

    Askren is a decorated combat sports athlete who, after hip replacement surgery and a retirement from MMA, finds himself about a 2-1 underdog against Paul.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Jimmy Butler on Heat's struggles: 'We’re just being soft'

    Jimmy Butler says the Heat have been humbled by opponents this season.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Norman Powell with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/16/2021

  • Looking to snap nine-game skid, Thunder visit Raptors

    When the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa, Fla., on Sunday night, the Thunder will be playing the last team they defeated before going on a nine-game losing streak. That 113-103 win by the host Thunder on March 31 concluded a 1-13 March for the Raptors. Since then, while the Thunder have done nothing but lose, the Raptors have won five of nine.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • NBA MVP watch: How Joel Embiid can secure the league's top honors

    If Embiid can remain healthy and the 76ers finish No. 1 by season's end, the 27-year-old will walk away with the Maurice Podoloff trophy.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53