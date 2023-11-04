Federal judge's ruling puts billions at stake for NCAA

A federal judge on Friday night granted class-action status in the damages portion of a lawsuit against the NCAA and major-college athletics conferences that could result in a multi-billion-dollar award to former and current college athletes.

The suit challenges the association’s remaining rules regarding athletes’ ability to make money from their names, images and likenesses and seeks damages based on the share of television-rights money and the social media earnings it claims athletes would have received if the NCAA’s previous limits on NIL compensation had not existed.

Attorneys for the NCAA and the conferences had written in legal filings that the athletes are seeking more than $1.4 billion. The filings did not specify whether that figure takes into account the tripling of damages awards that occurs in successful antitrust cases. If it does not, then more than $4.2 billion could be at stake in the case.

Specifically, the suit claims that football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players at schools in the Power Five conferences are entitled to damages related to the use of their NIL’s during telecasts of games and that athletes in any sport at a Power Five school are entitled to damages related to social media earnings. If the plaintiffs prevail, most of the money would be spread among athletes in those three sports who have received full athletic scholarships and play -- or have played -- for a school in one of the Power Five conferences since June 15, 2016. That date is four years prior to when the suit was initially filed, the reach-back period allowed under antitrust law.

Citing an economic expert for the plaintiffs, Friday night's ruling said nearly 6,300 football and men's basketball players would be entitled to damages money, as would more than 850 women's basketball players. Nearly 7,400 athletes in other sports also would be covered, although for not for money related to TV broadcast-rights revenue.

Had U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken refused to grant class-action status in the damages portion of the case, any monetary award would have been limited to the claims of the three named plaintiffs: Arizona State men’s swimmer Grant House; former Oregon and current TCU women’s basketball player Sedona Prince; and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver.

Now, the NCAA and the conferences face the type of consequences that have been driving their increasingly intense effort to get a form of antitrust protection from Congress as part of a broader measure that they want to use to bring a national standard to athletes’ NIL activities. At present, there is a patchwork of state laws surrounding those activities.

However, the NIL issue pales in comparison to the potential impact of Friday night’s ruling – if the athletes prevail at a trial that currently is set to begin in January 2025.

Steve Berman, one of the plaintiffs’ lead attorneys told USA TODAY Sports by email: It “potentially means that student athletes will share and broadcast revenues, ticket, sales and endorsement deals. It’s a huge potential change in the NCAA and student athletes relationship.”

The NCAA did not have immediate comment on the ruling.

Wilken is the same judge who oversaw the district-court portions of the Ed O'Bannon and Shawne Alston antitrust cases. The NCAA ultimately lost the Alston case in a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court.

Her new decision represents just one of several major legal challenges the college sports world is facing. On Tuesday, proceedings are set to begin regaring a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board's Los Angeles office that alleges the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference and the University of Southern California have unlawfully misclassified college athletes as “student-athletes” rather than employees.

Meanwhile, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals continues to consider a case that seeks to have athletes treated as school employees entitled to at least the minimum wage under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In addition, men's basketball players at Dartmouth College are in the middle of an effort to unionize.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge's ruling puts billions at stake for NCAA