Fed-up Maine fishermen organized the nation's first labor strike in 1636

Aug. 9—This story was originally published in January 2020.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The first organized labor strike over working conditions and wages in the history of what would become the United States happened in Maine in 1636. Toiling in brutal conditions, with their pay withheld for more than a year, six fishermen walked off the job and never came back.

"The story of the fishermen strike shows us that Maine workers have resisted and fought back against unfair treatment since before Maine was even a state," said Andy O'Brien, communications director for the Maine AFL-CIO, a federation of more than 160 local labor unions representing roughly 40,000 workers across the state. "At a time of record wealth and income inequality, we need to keep telling these stories to inspire a new generation of Maine workers."

The strike happened on Richmond Island, just off Cape Elizabeth. The 226-acre island is reachable at low tide and is now privately owned. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 because of its archaeological importance.

In the early 17th century, Maine's coastal waters were teeming with cod, an important, money-making commodity in Europe. Fishermen from across the seas had already been coming seasonally for a hundred years but by the 1630s they were starting to establish permanent, year-round settlements.

Wealthy English merchants were making fortunes, setting up fishing operations they never actually saw. The fishermen who performed the dangerous labor, not so much.

The business on Richmond Island was owned by Robert Trelawney. His son-in-law, John Winter, managed it on site.

Most of what we know of what happened comes from the Trelawney Papers. The papers consist of detailed letters and reports Winter sent to Trelawney in England.

Maine Historical Society member John Wingate Thornton discovered the papers in 1872 at the Trelawney family seat in Devon, England. Thornton arranged for the owner to donate them to the society. Later, James Phinney Baxter researched and annotated them. Baxter was president of the historical society, a former Portland mayor and father to Gov. Percival Baxter — who gave Katahdin to the state of Maine.