BOSTON -- When the 2019-2020 NBA schedule came out, the Boston Celtics knew they were in for a brutal stretch of games in January that came in rapid-fire succession.

But February, while not quite as taxing as January in terms of amount of games, is shaping up to be anything but a walk in the park for the Celtics.

The Celtics have won six straight, but that streak will be on the line when they visit Oklahoma City and Houston on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart knows the upcoming slate of games for Boston will be challenging, particularly these first two.

"You got two teams that are playing really good basketball," Smart said. "And we have to go in their house and come out with a win. This is something we need right before the break. It's not gonna be easy but it's going to be a great task for us."

In January the Celtics played every other day, finishing with a 9-7 record. But a large number of those opponents had bad records, which to some degree aided Boston's efforts towards victory.

Most of the teams the Celtics have coming up are playoff contenders who, like Boston, are looking to bolster their playoff resume.

Kemba Walker, who returned to the Celtics lineup on Friday after missing three games with a sore left knee, isn't going to put a ton of stock into this upcoming stretch.

"We look at it one game at a time," Walker said. "We've been playing well all year. We're gonna go in there, tough environment and try and get a win."

One can make a strong case for this stretch as being a litmus test to see where the Celtics are as a group. But Walker's not buying it.

"We're gonna go there and be who we are," said Walker who added, "Play hard, compete to the best of our ability and try and get a win."

This February slate won't be easy street for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston