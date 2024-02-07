Advertisement

February signing period: Here's where Gastonia, Shelby athletes will play college sports

Joe L Hughes II, Gaston Gazette
Another batch of high school senior athletes in the tri-county area signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Here are the athletes in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who made their college plans official.

If you are an athlete, coach or parent in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who had an athlete sign at any point during the 2023-24 school term, please email jhughes@gastongazette.com with the athlete’s name, sport and the school they’ll be attending.

This story will be updated as more athletes put pen to paper.

Ashbrook

  • Jamir Fox, football, Lenoir-Rhyne

  • Camryn Massey, track and field, Auburn*

  • Trent Mitchell, football, NC State*

Burns

  • Ben Mauney, football, Gardner-Webb*

Crest

  • A.J. Adams, football, Davidson*

  • Finn Allen, football, Wesleyan

  • Cam Anderson, Catawba

  • Malachi Addison, football, Wingate

  • Javarius Green, football, North Carolina*

  • Zyreion Jamison, football, Livingstone

  • Ny’Tavious Huskey, football, Livingstone

  • Dezmun Porter, Livingstone

Crest football products Cam Anderson (Catawba), Zyreion Jamison (Livingstone), Malachi Addison (Wingate), Ny'Tavious Huskey (Livingstone), Finn Allen (Wesleyan) and Dezmun Porter sign their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2024.
East Lincoln

  • Meredith, Bolen, softball, Gaston College*

  • Makaela Cowgill, women’s soccer, USC Lancaster*

  • Carson Dahle, baseball, East Tennessee State*

  • Marcel Johnson, football, Wingate

  • Autumn Keziah, softball, Columbia College*

  • Tatum Martin, softball, Western Carolina*

  • Jaylen Roseboro, football, North Carolina A&T

  • Trey Spees, baseball Western Carolina*

Forestview

  • Brittany Isaac, volleyball, Cleveland Community College

Kings Mountain

  • Mary Grace Hogue, volleyball, Belmont Abbey*

  • Robert Kendrick, football, Norfolk State*

  • Jason Melton, football, Fayetteville State

  • Meile Songaila, volleyball, Davidson*

  • Zay Smith, football, Catawba

  • Curtis Simpson, football, North Carolina*

  • Kali Weaver, softball, Gaston College*

Lincoln Charter

  • Kallie Lusk, women’s basketball, Belmont Abbey

  • Sarah Terrell, softball, Longwood*

  • Brody Thompson, baseball, Catawba Valley Community College*

  • Ethan Yates, men’s soccer, UNC Wilmington*

Lincolnton

  • Geviaunta Walker, football, Wingate

Lincolnton's Geviaunta Walker signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at Wingate.
Mountain Island Charter

  • Kola Abudu, men’s golf, Prairie View A&M

  • Reggie Daniel, football, Johnson C. Smith

  • Mariah Dennis, volleyball, East Stroudsburg University (Pennsylvania)*

  • Giselle Little, volleyball, Winthrop*

  • Thomas Loving, football, Bowdoin College (Maine)

  • Khiyale Washington, football, Barton

Shelby

  • Izay Bridges, football, East Tennessee State

  • Drew Hollifield, football, Western Carolina

  • Jason McNeilly, football, Livingstone

  • Jaden Pierce, football, East Tennessee State

South Point

  • Camden Ashe, baseball, Mars Hill*

  • Charlie Birtwistle, football, NC State*

  • Talon McConnell, baseball, Wingate*

  • Ezra Taylor, baseball, Mars Hill*

Stuart Cramer

  • Rich Wills, men’s golf, Clemson*

* — Signed National Letter of Intent during earlier signing periods.

