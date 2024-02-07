February signing period: Here's where Gastonia, Shelby athletes will play college sports

Another batch of high school senior athletes in the tri-county area signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Here are the athletes in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who made their college plans official.

If you are an athlete, coach or parent in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who had an athlete sign at any point during the 2023-24 school term, please email jhughes@gastongazette.com with the athlete’s name, sport and the school they’ll be attending.

This story will be updated as more athletes put pen to paper.

Ashbrook

Jamir Fox, football, Lenoir-Rhyne

Camryn Massey, track and field, Auburn*

Trent Mitchell, football, NC State*

Burns

Ben Mauney, football, Gardner-Webb*

Crest

A.J. Adams, football, Davidson*

Finn Allen, football, Wesleyan

Cam Anderson, Catawba

Malachi Addison, football, Wingate

Javarius Green, football, North Carolina*

Zyreion Jamison, football, Livingstone

Ny’Tavious Huskey, football, Livingstone

Dezmun Porter, Livingstone

East Lincoln

Meredith, Bolen, softball, Gaston College*

Makaela Cowgill, women’s soccer, USC Lancaster*

Carson Dahle, baseball, East Tennessee State*

Marcel Johnson, football, Wingate

Autumn Keziah, softball, Columbia College*

Tatum Martin, softball, Western Carolina*

Jaylen Roseboro, football, North Carolina A&T

Trey Spees, baseball Western Carolina*

Forestview

Brittany Isaac, volleyball, Cleveland Community College

Kings Mountain

Mary Grace Hogue, volleyball, Belmont Abbey*

Robert Kendrick, football, Norfolk State*

Jason Melton, football, Fayetteville State

Meile Songaila, volleyball, Davidson*

Zay Smith, football, Catawba

Curtis Simpson, football, North Carolina*

Kali Weaver, softball, Gaston College*

Lincoln Charter

Kallie Lusk, women’s basketball, Belmont Abbey

Sarah Terrell, softball, Longwood*

Brody Thompson, baseball, Catawba Valley Community College*

Ethan Yates, men’s soccer, UNC Wilmington*

Lincolnton

Geviaunta Walker, football, Wingate

Mountain Island Charter

Kola Abudu, men’s golf, Prairie View A&M

Reggie Daniel, football, Johnson C. Smith

Mariah Dennis, volleyball, East Stroudsburg University (Pennsylvania)*

Giselle Little, volleyball, Winthrop*

Thomas Loving, football, Bowdoin College (Maine)

Khiyale Washington, football, Barton

Shelby

Izay Bridges, football, East Tennessee State

Drew Hollifield, football, Western Carolina

Jason McNeilly, football, Livingstone

Jaden Pierce, football, East Tennessee State

South Point

Camden Ashe, baseball, Mars Hill*

Charlie Birtwistle, football, NC State*

Talon McConnell, baseball, Wingate*

Ezra Taylor, baseball, Mars Hill*

Stuart Cramer

Rich Wills, men’s golf, Clemson*

* — Signed National Letter of Intent during earlier signing periods.

