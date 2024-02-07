February signing period: Here's where Gastonia, Shelby athletes will play college sports
Another batch of high school senior athletes in the tri-county area signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Here are the athletes in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who made their college plans official.
If you are an athlete, coach or parent in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties who had an athlete sign at any point during the 2023-24 school term, please email jhughes@gastongazette.com with the athlete’s name, sport and the school they’ll be attending.
This story will be updated as more athletes put pen to paper.
Ashbrook
Jamir Fox, football, Lenoir-Rhyne
Camryn Massey, track and field, Auburn*
Trent Mitchell, football, NC State*
Burns
Ben Mauney, football, Gardner-Webb*
Crest
A.J. Adams, football, Davidson*
Finn Allen, football, Wesleyan
Cam Anderson, Catawba
Malachi Addison, football, Wingate
Javarius Green, football, North Carolina*
Zyreion Jamison, football, Livingstone
Ny’Tavious Huskey, football, Livingstone
Dezmun Porter, Livingstone
East Lincoln
Meredith, Bolen, softball, Gaston College*
Makaela Cowgill, women’s soccer, USC Lancaster*
Carson Dahle, baseball, East Tennessee State*
Marcel Johnson, football, Wingate
Autumn Keziah, softball, Columbia College*
Tatum Martin, softball, Western Carolina*
Jaylen Roseboro, football, North Carolina A&T
Trey Spees, baseball Western Carolina*
Forestview
Brittany Isaac, volleyball, Cleveland Community College
Kings Mountain
Mary Grace Hogue, volleyball, Belmont Abbey*
Robert Kendrick, football, Norfolk State*
Jason Melton, football, Fayetteville State
Meile Songaila, volleyball, Davidson*
Zay Smith, football, Catawba
Curtis Simpson, football, North Carolina*
Kali Weaver, softball, Gaston College*
Lincoln Charter
Kallie Lusk, women’s basketball, Belmont Abbey
Sarah Terrell, softball, Longwood*
Brody Thompson, baseball, Catawba Valley Community College*
Ethan Yates, men’s soccer, UNC Wilmington*
Lincolnton
Geviaunta Walker, football, Wingate
Mountain Island Charter
Kola Abudu, men’s golf, Prairie View A&M
Reggie Daniel, football, Johnson C. Smith
Mariah Dennis, volleyball, East Stroudsburg University (Pennsylvania)*
Giselle Little, volleyball, Winthrop*
Thomas Loving, football, Bowdoin College (Maine)
Khiyale Washington, football, Barton
Shelby
Izay Bridges, football, East Tennessee State
Drew Hollifield, football, Western Carolina
Jason McNeilly, football, Livingstone
Jaden Pierce, football, East Tennessee State
South Point
Camden Ashe, baseball, Mars Hill*
Charlie Birtwistle, football, NC State*
Talon McConnell, baseball, Wingate*
Ezra Taylor, baseball, Mars Hill*
Stuart Cramer
Rich Wills, men’s golf, Clemson*
* — Signed National Letter of Intent during earlier signing periods.
