February signing period: Here's where Athens-area athletes signed to play college sports
NOTE: If you are an athlete, coach or parent in the Athens-area who had an athlete who sign during the February signing period, please email stidwell@gannett.com with the athletes' name, what sport and what school they'll be attending. This story will be updated as more athletes sign.
On Wednesday, high school seniors were able to sign national letters of intent to compete at the NCAA level during February's National Signing Day. It's an exciting day for the athletes, their families and programs.
Here is a rundown of all of the athletes who have signed during the NCAA regular signing period:
Athens Academy
Zac Chapeau, football, Central Michigan University
Austin McGee, football, Georgia State University
Noah Prior, football, United States Military Academy West Point
Will DeLoach, cross country/track and field, Washington & Lee University
Clarke Central
Xavier Bailey, football, Andrew College
Leon Tate, football, Andrew College
Jaden Cofer, football, Andrew College
Muntavic Bankston, football, Shorter University
Nick Paul, football, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Jaylon Jackson, football, Georgia Military College
Kendrick Curry, football, Kentucky State University
Garrett Hess, football, University of West Georgia
Cooper Evans, football, University of South Florida
Demari Kelley, football, North Greenville University / Georgia Military Academy ?
Jefferson
Brian Senter, football, Troy University
Skyler Zimmerman, football, University of West Georgia
Tito Moon Jr., football, Lagrange College
North Oconee
Bailey Bowen, softball, Georgia Gwinnett College
Frederick Chappell, golf, Columbus State University
Braedon Hassan, baseball, Toccoa Falls College
Ethan Jarvis, baseball, Southern Wesleyan University
Ryan Postnieks, baseball, Southern Wesleyan University
Ansleigh Prell, soccer, Queens University of Charlotte
Morgan Morreale, soccer, Truett McConnell University
Oconee County
Tristan Hunt, soccer, Piedmont University
Brian Dempsey, baseball, Cleveland Community College
