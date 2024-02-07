February signing period: Here's where Athens-area athletes signed to play college sports

NOTE: If you are an athlete, coach or parent in the Athens-area who had an athlete who sign during the February signing period, please email stidwell@gannett.com with the athletes' name, what sport and what school they'll be attending. This story will be updated as more athletes sign.

On Wednesday, high school seniors were able to sign national letters of intent to compete at the NCAA level during February's National Signing Day. It's an exciting day for the athletes, their families and programs.

Here is a rundown of all of the athletes who have signed during the NCAA regular signing period:

Athens Academy

Zac Chapeau, football, Central Michigan University

Austin McGee, football, Georgia State University

Noah Prior, football, United States Military Academy West Point

Will DeLoach, cross country/track and field, Washington & Lee University

Clarke Central

Xavier Bailey, football, Andrew College

Leon Tate, football, Andrew College

Jaden Cofer, football, Andrew College

Muntavic Bankston, football, Shorter University

Nick Paul, football, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Jaylon Jackson, football, Georgia Military College

Kendrick Curry, football, Kentucky State University

Garrett Hess, football, University of West Georgia

Cooper Evans, football, University of South Florida

Demari Kelley, football, North Greenville University / Georgia Military Academy ?

Jefferson

Brian Senter, football, Troy University

Skyler Zimmerman, football, University of West Georgia

Tito Moon Jr., football, Lagrange College

North Oconee

Bailey Bowen, softball, Georgia Gwinnett College

Frederick Chappell, golf, Columbus State University

Braedon Hassan, baseball, Toccoa Falls College

Ethan Jarvis, baseball, Southern Wesleyan University

Ryan Postnieks, baseball, Southern Wesleyan University

Ansleigh Prell, soccer, Queens University of Charlotte

Morgan Morreale, soccer, Truett McConnell University

Oconee County

Tristan Hunt, soccer, Piedmont University

Brian Dempsey, baseball, Cleveland Community College

