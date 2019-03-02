Febres cans 8 treys, leads Texas past Iowa State 86-69 Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) drives to the basket past Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Jase Febres scored a career-best 26 points, and Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69 Saturday.

Febres, a sophomore, made eight 3-point baskets, also a career-best, in 10 attempts.

Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas (16-13, 8-8 in Big 12), Eli Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski had 13 apiece. Matt Coleman III made 10 assists.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, and Lindell Wigginton scored 16. Starter Nick Weiler-Babb played just six minutes in the second half after suffering a bruised knee late in the first half.

Febres has started the last three games, replacing the suspended Kerwin Roach II. During those games Febres has hit 20 of 39 3-pointers.

Texas center Jaxson Hayes left the game after getting hit in the face in the second half. A team spokesman said Hayes did not suffer a concussion.

Texas trailed by nine less than eight minutes into the game but outscored Iowa State 29-10 the rest of the half for a 12-point lead. Iowa State was scoreless for 3:47 late in the half.

The Longhorns converted 6 of 12 3-pointers in the half, while Iowa State made just 1 of 7.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were without Cameron Lard, a 6-9 key reserve forward who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was suspended for the month of November as well, also for a violation of team rules. Lard averages 6.8 points a game in Big 12 competition with 70 percent shooting accuracy from the field. Iowa State converted 6 of 17 3-pointers after hitting 11 of 23 while beating Oklahoma on Monday, including 8 of 14 in the second half.

Texas: Roach, the Longhorns leading scorer, missed his third straight game while under indefinite suspension for a violation of an unspecified team rule. The school has not specified if and when he will return. The Longhorns lost the first two by a total of three points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is at West Virginia on Wednesday. Iowa State beat West Virginia 93-68 on Jan. 30 in Ames. Wigginton scored 28 for the Cyclones, converting 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 free throws.

Texas is at Texas Tech on Monday. Tech beat Texas 68-62 in Austin on Jan. 12 in Austin behind 22 points from Matt Mooney - 14 in the second half.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25