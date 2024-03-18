Febechi Nwaiwu could be the next star offensive lineman for the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have spent their offseason trying to build their offensive line and make it “SEC Ready.” They signed four guys in the transfer portal and five in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

That is after they lost five starters from a season ago and only return two players who started a few games last season in Troy Everett and Jacob Sexton.

One guy I’m highest on and think could be Oklahoma’s next star offensive lineman is North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu.

When I watch Nwaiwu’s film, this guy has power and moves really well. He’s got really good size at 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds. He’s a perfect guard for the Sooners this upcoming season. I’ve heard nothing but praise so far in the offseason about Nwaiwu that only increases my expectations for him.

Nwaiwu spoke about the pitch to him to come to Norman and how he’d fit into the current offensive line roster. “He (Bill Bedenbaugh) told me he saw a lot of potential in me,” Nwaiwu said. “He also told me that there were a lot of things I could also work on that he thinks he could help me get better at. That’s what really helped sell me that it’s not just that I’m good but that he can make me even better.”

There is a world where Nwaiwu has a big year this year and is one and done at Oklahoma but I think he could be a two-year guy here. When it’s all said and done, I think he could get some postseason conference recognitions and be another draft pick along the offensive line for the Sooners.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire