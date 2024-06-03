Feaunati and Crake among 32 players offered full-time England contracts

Maddie Feaunati was among England's try-scorers in their 88-10 win over Ireland in the Six Nations [Getty Images]

Back row Maddie Feaunati and prop Liz Crake have been named for the first time among 32 players who have been awarded full-time England contracts for 2024/25.

Of the 32 confirmed, 29 featured in the Red Roses’ successful Grand Slam-winning Six Nations triumph in April.

“This Red Roses group is extremely competitive and the standards continue to go from strength to strength, as evidenced in this year’s Six Nations," said Charlie Hayter, England's head of women’s performance.

Both Feaunati, 22, who plays for Exeter Chiefs, and Trailfinders' Crake, 29, won international caps in this year's Six Nations.

“Everyone involved in the programme is dedicated and committed to the journey that lies ahead, striving towards a common purpose of growing the game in this country and to contest the right to be successful at next year’s home Rugby World Cup," added Hayter.

Transition contracts have been offered to eight players including Mia Venner, 22, who, aged 17, was the youngest player to win a Roses cap.

These contracts support aspiring players in their early professional journey and safeguard some of their time for dedicated rugby development.

Saracens number eight Poppy Cleall, who has 65 caps, drops out of the squad, as does Bristol's Amber Reed and Gloucester-Hartpury's Emma Sing.

England next play against France (7 September) and New Zealand (14 September), before heading to WXV1 in Canada (27 September - 13 October).

The Red Roses became the inaugural 2023 WXV1 champions with a 33-12 win over world champions New Zealand in Auckland last November.

Contracted players

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears)

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears)

Jess Breach (Saracens)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers)

Liz Crake (Trailfinders)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins)

Marlie Packer (Saracens)

Connie Powell (Harlequins)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens)

Transition contracted players

Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs)

Katie Buchanan (Exeter Chiefs)

Grace Clifford (Loughborough Lightning)

Steph Else (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Lizzie Hanlon (Exeter Chiefs)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning)

Nancy McGillivary (Exeter Chiefs)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury)