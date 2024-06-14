FEATURE | Roberto De Zerbi & Marseille, an explosive match made in heaven?

French football could be gearing up for a game-changing managerial appointment. In a matter of 24 hours, reports have suggested that Olympique de Marseille have gone from switching their focus from the potential appointment of FC Porto’s Sérgio Conceição, to being on the verge of tying up an agreement for former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The fiery Italian is now reportedly one step away from taking over the reigns at the Stade Vélodrome. De Zerbi and Marseille are set to agree a deal, with only a compensation fee to Brighton remaining to be settled – it is estimated to have dropped from €15m to €6m after the Italian left the Seagulls earlier in the summer.

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager took over Brighton in September 2022, following the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea. The Italian would spend two seasons with the the Seagulls, securing a historic 6th place Premier League finish in the 2022-2023 season and bringing European football to the Sussex-based club for the first time in the club’s 122-year history.

How did Marseille try to convince De Zerbi?

The option of De Zerbi has always up until now has always been labelled as Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria’s ‘impossible dream’. But it looks now like the dream is becoming a reality. According to L’Équipe, Longoria sent a text to one of De Zerbi’s representatives, Edoardo Crnjar, as soon as he announced his official departure from Brighton on 18th May.

De Zerbi was reportedly ‘not opposed’ to the project at the time, but his sights were set higher. Yet in recent days, the Italian has shown a real interest in the project, with talks accelerating quickly at the start of this week following the end of negotiations with Manchester United. It was reportedly De Zerbi that initiated the most recent round of talks with club from the south of France. De Zerbi was previously considered for the OM job in the summer of 2022, but the club eventually opted for Croatian boss Igor Tudor after the two parties couldn’t find an agreement on financial terms.

Brighton’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League Group B football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Marseille at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on December 14, 2023. Brighton won the game 1-0 and top the Group. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

‘The stadium and these fans would have been a big motivation for me‘ – The appeal of Marseille to De Zerbi

It was during Brighton’s 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League campaign that De Zerbi faced Marseille on two occasions in a tightly-contested Group B. In September OM were frustrated after letting slip a 2-0 lead at the Vélodrome, as De Zerbi’s side mounted a fight-back to draw level (2-2) thanks to a late penalty via Joao Pedro.

The return fixture at the Amex Stadium would bear more frustration for Les Olympiens who were led by fellow Italian Gennaro Gattuso, Marseille’s second manager of the season. Brighton’s Pedro would score another late goal in a 1-0 victory to see the Seagulls top the Group and condemn Gattuso’s side to the Europa League knockout play-off round.

It was during these two matches that De Zerbi spoke very fondly on the club from La Provence. The former Napoli player revealed that he had almost joined the club as manager in the summer of 2022. The appeal of France’s one-time UEFA Champions League winners has remained for De Zerbi ever since.

“Yes it is true, there was the possibility to come here [to Marseille] and for me it was a dream solution but we didn’t find an agreement with the club,” said De Zerbi at the Vélodrome in his pre-match press conference back in September, attended by Get French Football News.

“I felt sorry about it because the stadium and these fans would have been a big motivation for me,” admitted the Italian, finally adding “The club reminds me a bit of Napoli when I was there as a player, in terms of the passion of the fans and the stadium”.

Brighton’s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi looks on from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League Group B first leg between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Stade Velodrome, in Marseille on October 5, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

‘He speaks with his heart on his sleeve’

‘Passion’ is the key word for both Roberto De Zerbi and Marseille here. From the outside, it looks like a match made in heaven. De Zerbi quickly connected to fans at Brighton partly because of the passion he shows on and off the pitch. From his touchline antics (including many thrown water bottles), to his straight-talking honesty in his interactions with the press – he has the personality which matches a brave and ambitious brand of football.

Yet, De Zerbi is a demanding personality: if he is not backed, he won’t hesitate to let it be known. It is after all partly why he left Brighton this summer, despite a positive relationship with the club’s supporters. “We have learned what he says externally is a little bit misunderstood. He speaks with his heart on his sleeve,” said Brighton CEO Paul Barber in an interview with BBC Sport. “If that coffee machine was not working properly, I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised to see it thrown onto the lawn!”

It is a recipe for fireworks at an already-volcanic Vélodrome, and Marseille’s fervent base of supporters would no doubt add some extra explosively to the mix. But one thing is certain, it would be a major sign of progress for Ligue 1 and French football as a vindication of its’ status as one of the best leagues for young progressive coaches.

GFFN | George Boxall