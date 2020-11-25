'Feast Mode!' Marshawn Lynch dishes out 200 turkeys for Thanksgiving 2020
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch hands out Thanksgiving turkeys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Los Angeles Angels are heading into a period of renaissance in their hometown of Anaheim. For the immediate future, they have another new first-time general manager charged with building a winning team around eight-time All-Star centerfielder and three-time American League MVP Mike Trout. For the long term, the real estate arm of Angels owner […]
Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.
The Ravens-Steelers matchup will now be held on Sunday instead of Thanksgiving night.
You've got to be worried for Roy Jones Jr.
A sign-and-trade between the Celtics and Hornets involving Gordon Hayward is still very much a possibility, it appears.
The Giants DFA'd three players last week ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. All three were promptly scooped up by other organizations.
Through three games with the Buccaneers, receiver Antonio Brown has 18 catches for 157 yards and no touchdowns. Coach Bruce Arians apparently thinks the numbers should be higher. “Well, he was open,” Arians told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Brown hasn’t made more big plays. “We had one go off his fingertips [and] I’m [more]
The Buccaneers have a serious problem with the Bruce Arians-Tom Brady marriage. Here's how they can fix it.
Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack according to his lawyer Three days of mourning announced in Argentina Underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month Jim White: With astonishing control and a ferocious will to win, he was as brave as he was skilful The life and times of Maradona in pictures: The highs and lows of his career Share your memories of Maradona here Obituary: Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen Diego Maradona, one of football's greatest-ever players, has died aged 60. The 1986 World Cup winner had surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month. The Argentine Football Association confirmed he had died this afternoon. "The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," they said. Another of football's greats, Pele, has led the tributes to: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." Follow latest updates and reaction here.
Los Angeles is not done tweaking its roster.
The Steelers are ending up on the wrong end of another team with terrible COVID-19 protocols.
The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.
Could the Knicks take on Hornets' Nicolas Batum to help Charlotte shed some salary and New York gets assets in return? Remember it's been reported the Knicks could very well take on undesired contract to do just that.
USWNT stars have competed to be "Charlie's bestie," and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O'Hara are leading the charge.
Charles Barkley calls himself the wild card in The Match: Champions for Change. Check out more of Barkley's golf takes in this Q&A;.
Liz Loza reveals her top fantasy football sleeper picks for Week 12, including Giants running back, Wayne Gallman.
SportsPulse: Dan Wolken details what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong in the first ranking of the season.
Oubre took a not-so-subtle shot at Suns owner Robert Sarver after getting traded to the Warriors.
C.D. Carter takes a close look at two widely available tight ends who could help your fantasy fortunes in Week 12.
It's the second day in a row the team has had to shut it all down