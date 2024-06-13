Feasibility Study On San Siro Renovations To Be Presented To Inter Milan & AC Milan Soon

Feasibility Study On San Siro Renovations To Be Presented To Inter Milan & AC Milan Soon

The feasibility study on renovating the San Siro should be presented to Inter Milan and AC Milan very soon.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

One way or another, this month should mark an important turning point regarding the stadium situation in the city of Milan.

At the moment, Inter and AC Milan are waiting on the results of a feasibility study on the possibility of renovating the San Siro.

Milan Mayor Beppe Sala is hoping that the project can convince the clubs to stay at the stadium.

The Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri have been moving towards building new stadiums outside the city. The former in Rozzano, and the latter in San Donato.

But Sala hopes that renovations to the San Siro could modernize the stadium and enable it to generate revenues that meet the clubs’ requirements.

Inter & AC Milan To Be Presented With San Siro Renovation Feasibility Study Soon

June is the month when WeBuild, the industrial design firm proposing to renovate the San Siro, has promised a feasibility study.

First of all, WeBuild will have to convince Inter and Milan that the stadium can meet the clubs’ needs.

The Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri have been clear in what they want.

Inter and Milan both want a stadium that is modern. They feel that the San Siro cannot compete with the stadiums of top European clubs in terms of revenue generation.

Therefore, WeBuild will try to demonstrate that, with renovations, it can.

Then, there is the matter of the construction process.

Inter and Milan will hardly have any intention of having to play outside the stadium during construction.

Therefore, the clubs want to see confirmation that the interference with their playing schedule will be minimal.

The Corriere note that there are two key events for WeBuild to plan around.

These are the 2026 Milan-Cortina winter olympics – the San Siro will host the opening ceremony for the games – and the 2027 Champions League final at the stadium.

Then, there is also the matter of stadium requirements for the 2032 Euros.