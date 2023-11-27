Fears Nella Rose could quit as YouTube star complains about I'm A Celeb trials
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowkski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
It looks like Mike Elko will be making a return to Texas A&M.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky history.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the biggest NFL storylines of the week. Fitz and Jori kick things off with the New York Jets announcing that Zach Wilson is benched and Tim Boyle will be the starter going forward. Although Wilson showed improvement, both agree this is a move that needed to be made. The Pittsburgh Steelers fired OC Matt Canada, which will allow them to properly evaluate Kenny Pickett. Next, Fitz and Jori dive into a Thanksgiving edition of Panic Meter, as they determine whether or not it's time to panic about C.J. Stroud, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fatal flaws, the Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC playoff picture, the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders and Ron Rivera and Brandon Staley.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
Joel Embiid played 41 minutes in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Corey Abbott runs down eight players to acquire or send packing to upgrade your rosters.
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?
It's a great time of year to reflect on the things we're thankful for in the NFL, and Charles McDonald isn't one to disappoint.
Yahoo's Nate Tice drops his NFL mock draft, where he has QB Drake Maye going over Caleb Williams and three receivers going in the top five.
The weekend of Thanksgiving annually provides one of the best weekends of the year for football. For this special weekend we have a special pod combining both 'Stat Nerd Thursday' and the 'Viewer's Guide' to provide you everything you need to know for all the action in Week 12. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat for all 32 teams and go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to give their takeaways from Week 11 of the NFL season and react to the latest news around the league. The duo dive into the benching of Zach Wilson, the Bears blowing a huge lead late and what Justin Fields has to do to keep the job next season, Patrick Mahomes' receivers letting him down once again on Monday night and the return of Desmond Ridder. Next, Charles and Frank react to the firing of Steelers OC Matt Canada as they attempt to determine how much of the blame pie Canada deserves for Pittsburgh's offensive struggles. Both agree Kenny Pickett is showing he's not the guy at quarterback. Charles also announces the breaking news that Colts LB Shaq Leonard is being released, and the hosts discuss the odd timing and some potential landing spots if he becomes available. Finally, the duo celebrate the holiday week by each giving something they're thankful for. Charles is thankful for Brock Purdy and the 49ers for putting out one of the prettiest offensive products we've seen in years when at full strength. Frank is thankful for the Lions being fun to watch and finally worth tuning into on Thanksgiving Day.