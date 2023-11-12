Fears for bank statements as print supplier faces cash crunch

Lloyd's

The future of the humble paper bank statement is at stake amid a cash crunch at the main print supplier to Britain’s big high street banks.

A finance industry-led rescue operation to save Leeds-based Communisis is being spearheaded by Lloyds but hopes of a salvage deal were fading this weekend.

It is understood the advisory firm Interpath has been put on standby amid concerns that the company faces the growing threat of insolvency. An estimated 1,000 jobs are at risk.

Fears for the future of the business have been heightened after Lloyds took the unusual step of telling some customers they would be switched to online statements without explaining the reason for the move.

“We’ve moved your statements from post to paper-free,” some customers were told in a letter earlier this month.

Lloyds said the changes would take place from the beginning of November. “We’re experiencing some issues and may not be able to send as many by post as we normally do,” the letter went on.

Lloyds, which currently owns The Telegraph but has no involvement in editorial matters, has already led one survival plan including a two-part “Interim Funding Agreement”, totalling £13m, that other major banks took part in.

Regulatory rules require banks to provide paper statements “or in another durable medium” if a customer requests one. Yet, demand for paper statements is falling sharply. The most recent accounts for Communisis, for 2021, detailed a 20pc decline in its core printing business due to the ongoing switch to digital communications.

Communisis was plunged into crisis when its American parent OSG Holdings declared bankruptcy after racking up large losses in recent years.

It was the second time in 14 months that the company had sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The first occasion allowed it to trim $134m (£110m) of debts from a balance sheet weighed down total borrowings of $824m.

It posted losses of nearly £25m in 2021 and £39.8m the year before.

Communisis was approached for comment. Lloyds declined to comment.