“Fearless” Scotland prepare for Germany as John Carver discusses team news and “wonderful welcome”

With Scotland opening Euro 2024 against hosts, Germany on Munich on Friday, Scotland’s assistant coach, John Carver hailed Germany for their “wonderful welcome”.

Carver took on the assistant coaching role in 2020 after coaching spells at Newcastle United, Sheffield United and, among others, West Bromwich Albion.

Carver spoke to the media following the team’s first training session in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Injury fears

After captain Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland walked off during training, Carver allayed any injury fears.

“He (Robertson) is fine. I just spoke to him, it was a precaution really, the ball just caught his ankle. We will be extra cautious but he is fine.”

“It is never nice (to see him walking off) especially with the luck we have had lately. I had a chat with him as soon as training was finished and he is fine.”

Hearts striker, Shankland is being protected after picking up a “niggle” in Scotland’s 2-2 friendly draw with Finland:

“Lawrence had a little bit of a niggle from the other night. He obviously had a lot of game time in the two games we played. So it is to protect him as well.”

Carver confirmed that Southampton midfielder, Stuart Armstrong will return to full training tomorrow.

Head Coach, Steve Clarke is already without Dykes, Ben Doak, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Jacob Brown but Carver said that the squad is being carefully managed:

“Everybody is at different stages so we have to be careful because we are now in the tournament and we want to make sure we have everybody fit and firing for the first game.”

Home away from home

Carver says the camp is is starting to “feel like home” and added it’s important that the players soak up the local culture.

“We got here yesterday and we got a wonderful welcome from the mayor and now we want to make an impact.”

It hasn’t taken long for the squad to make an impact online.

Social media footage has circulated of John McGinn embracing the Bavarian culture last night as he joined in on a local dance following the Scotland teams arrival at their training base.

Carver explained that “It wasn’t a surprise that John was going to get up there,”

“It is very important that we embrace the community and we have certainly done that. It is a fantastic environment.

“Today was about the community and allowing people to see the players, for me the real work starts tomorrow where we can look at things, how we are going to play, set-plays, what have you. So the real work starts tomorrow.”

“We have had a good preparation. We have had a couple of friendlies (Gibraltar and Finland) which were excellent in my opinion because we got out of it what we need to get out of it.”

Playing without fear

With four days to go until facing the formidable task of opening Euro 2024 against hosts Germany in Munich, Carver said Scotland are relishing the opportunity:

“It’s a big challenge, but it’s not something we fear. We go into the game with confidence. We want to stamp our authority on the game with how we play and do things.”

“Friday is when the real business starts and we have to make sure we are ready for that and I am sure we will be.

“Let’s not forget who we are playing against. We are playing against the host nation, who are a very good team and you can never underestimate them. So we have to get our preparation right and hopefully we can get something out of the game.”

Carver stressed the importance of the travelling Scotland fans: “I hope they enjoy themselves. I hope we give them something to cheer about.”

Whatever the result on Friday, Scotland fans will make themselves heard but Carver will be hoping that there will be plenty for them to cheer about.

GGFN | Oscar O’Mara