'Fearless' McCausland aims to 'make big impact' in season finale

Ross McCausland hopes to "play a part in making a big impact" as Rangers eye a domestic treble in a gripping season finale.

The 20-year-old winger was named on the shortlist for PFA player of the year this week for impressive performances throughout his breakthrough season.

The Northern Ireland international, who has played 33 times for Rangers this term, says a "direct" and "fearless" approach has helped him ease into demanding first-team football at Ibrox.

"I have had a very hectic season, it's been non-stop," McCausland said. "I think I have dealt well with it. I have been chucked into some massive games.

"The manager told me to keep being direct in my play and being fearless, so that is something I have continued to do.

"When you are young, you maybe go through a stage in the game where it's all upwards and then you get to a point where you are not judged as a young player any more.

"So as a young player, if you are playing, all you can be is fearless and bring loads of energy to the game.

"I have taken all my belief into these last few games and hopefully I play a part in making a big impact."