'He was fearless': How Dillon Gabriel etched name into OU football lore by beating Texas

DALLAS — The Cotton Bowl mid-afternoon Saturday was about as far removed from the serenity of Oahu as could be.

Texas fans, nearly 50,000 of them, jeered and sneered at the Sooners as OU came back onto the field with 77 seconds and 75 yards to go.

Even the relative safety of Sooners’ fans past the 50 seemed a long way away.

But OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the eye of the hurricane against Texas.

Gabriel’s unwavering, laid-back Hawaiian demeanor permeated the Sooners’ offense.

Now, after Gabriel led the Sooners to a 34-30 victory that stands up with the best of Red River Rivalry lore, OU is not only firmly in College Football Playoff contention but Gabriel is in the Heisman Trophy discussion as well.

“He’s the calmest guy I’ve ever been around at the quarterback position,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “He’s got great belief in the players around him, incredibly humble, you don’t see him ever tooting his own horn … but he’s prepared and works really, really hard.”

That poise was never more evident than on the deciding play of the game, as the pocket closed around him and he had to let the football fly quickly.

He could’ve thrown it away, but instead flicked it into the corner of the end zone where redshirt freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson had gotten lost behind the Texas secondary.

Anderson hauled in the 3-yard touchdown pass, Gabriel’s only scoring throw of the day, to send the Sooners faithful into a frenzy and leave the Longhorns stride streaming toward the exit stunned just moments after they were celebrating what looked to be a second consecutive win in the series.

“Honestly, I saw confidence,” Anderson said. “He knew exactly what we were gonna do. We’ve done it 100 times in practice and we executed it perfectly.

“I could feel the confidence just buzzing off of him and it filled the rest of the team, the rest of the o(ffense).”

Gabriel was methodical in moving the Sooners downfield.

An 11-yard pass to Drake Stoops. Sixteen more to Jalil Farooq. Another 28 to Stoops. Then a pass interference penalty against Texas on another Farooq target that gave the Sooners a first down at the Texas 6 with 42 seconds — a seeming eternity after the urgency of the start of the drive — remaining.

“We were just following our leader,” running back Tawee Walker said of Gabriel. “He told us he had our back and we made sure we had his.”

That quickness allowed Gabriel to keep the ball on the next play, picking up half the yardage he needed.

Then Anderson — who hadn’t even been targeted all game — went in motion from right to left, throwing the Longhorns’ defense into chaos.

As the pressure swirled around him, Gabriel stood tall in the pocket and confidently fired it to Anderson in the corner of the end zone.

“Knew I couldn’t get sacked there,” Gabriel said. “My process was touchdown or out of bounds. … The rest is history.”

A year ago in this game, Gabriel was watching from the sidelines and the coaches’ box as Texas put a whipping on the Sooners, 49-0.

Saturday, Gabriel was the difference maker.

He wasn’t perfect, going 23 of 38 for 285 yards, but he was clutch.

Gabriel also turned in the running game of his life, running for a career-high 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Sooners win the rushing battle, even as Jonathan Brooks had a big-time game for the Longhorns.

“Proud of everyone coming together and controlling the chaos,” Gabriel said. “That’s big-time football and something you dream of as a little kid so just being a part of it is something special.”

Gabriel teared up a bit afterward when asked what he thought the reaction was like back on his home island of Oahu as he led the Sooners to victory.

“There’s three things I represent — the name on the front (of the jersey), the name on the back and the state of Hawaii, just because that’s what made me,” Gabriel said. “I hold it heavy just because I love that place, I love everything it represents.”

Saturday, Gabriel represented his home well.

“He was fearless,” Venables said. “I don’t put any limits on what Dillon can do. He’s playing as confident as anybody on our team right now.”

The spotlight will shine bright on Gabriel now, as his performance against Texas thrust him into the middle of the Heisman discussion.

“I’ve been saying this since Day One since I met him, he deserves the Heisman this year,” Farooq said. “And I’m going to keep promoting that until he gets it.”

After Saturday’s performance, Farooq will be far from alone.

Ryan Aber covers OU athletics for The Oklahoman.

OU vs. UCF

KICKOFF: TBD Saturday, Oct. 21, at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman

