Fearday wins Athlete of the Week

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — Brock Fearday is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Bulldog junior helped lead the Bulldogs to a Class 2A state championship, pitching all six innings in the semifinal game and allowing just one run. He finishes his junior campaign with 45 RBI, 9-1 on the mound and 81 strikeouts across 74 innings pitched.

“It feels great,” said Fearday. “I mean you always wanna be a state champion when you grow up. Now we got a chance to go get two.”

Fearday is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.