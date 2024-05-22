FDTC Stingers prep for the JUCO World Series

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence-Darlington Tech Stingers have enjoyed one of their best baseball seasons in history. The guys are 51-10 overall and have made the Junior College World Series for the third time in program history.

The team is full of local talent from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and have been ranked in the Top 10 in the polls most of the season at the Junior College Division 1 level.

They will open tournament play on Saturday night at 9:30pm against Iowa Western Community College.

