FCV Dender set to sign goalkeeper from FC Metz

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Dender will sign Guillaume Dietsch as their starting goalkeeper for the 2024/2025 season. The newly promoted side could not sign their goalkeeper from last season, Xavier Gies, to a new contract. Therefore they have been in the market for a new man to stand between the posts and appear to have settled on Dietsch. The 23-year-old comes over from French side FC Metz.

Dietsch is no stranger to Belgian football, having impressed during a three-year loan spell with RFC Seraing. He was part of the side that won promotion to the Pro League and then survived for one season before being relegated in their third season. The French U21 goalkeeper only made one appearance for the French side in Ligue 1 this season. In Belgium he played 88 games for RFC Seraing, conceding 151 goals and getting 18 clean sheets.

Dender have also added Nick Shinton to be Dietsch’s back up, with Shinton’s contract with Club Brugge having come to an end.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson