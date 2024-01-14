FCS' Wolcott, Barton; MJCA's Griffith consensus all-state

Jan. 13—Friendship Christian's Tyson Wolcott and Car'Lando Barton and Mt. Juliet Christian's Andy Griffith are consensus all-state performers as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association released their lists this week.

Wolcott is a running back and Griffith a defensive lineman on both Division II-A teams. Barton was named to the defensive line by the coaches and the offensive line by the writers.

Also named on the II-A team by the writers are Friendship offensive lineman Aaron Lane, Landon Williams (one of three Wilson County kickers named to a team) and defensive back Dontae Parker. The coaches picked Channing Anthony as an athlete and longtime defensive coordinator Duane Lowe as assistant coach of the year.

Watertown's Trey Pack was named Class 3A kicker by the TSWA.

On the Class 6A coaches' team are Mt. Juliet kicker Daniel Echeverria, defensive lineman Atticus Fiorita and linebacker Cayson Walz; Green Hill wide receiver/tight end Aaron Mattingly and Lebanon athlete Key Crowell.

Former Friendship wide receiver Brock Montgomery was named to the 6A coaches' team from Riverdale.

The TSWA 6A team is scheduled to be released Monday.