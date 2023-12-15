FCS Walter Payton Award finalist receives FCS offer

Tennessee-Martin running back Sam Franklin is making a splash and a jump up to the big leagues to play in the FBS. The FCS star has been officially offered by USC.

The Little Rock (Arkansas) native made a huge splash at the FCS level in 2023, when he rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.

When one talks about hidden gems in the world of the transfer portal, this could be one of the bigger ones. All while Ohio State and Georgia and Texas A&M have important players in the portal, a Tennessee-Martin performer could provide surprisingly significant value for USC or another top college football program. This is a name to watch in the coming days.

Career Stats: 24 career games (13 starts), 315 rushes for 2,129 yards and 20 touchdowns; 27 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown.

PFF Grade in 2023: 76.1

High: 80.5 – Missouri State

Low: 50.2 – Abilene Christian

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

In this 2023 season, Franklin was a Walter Payton Award Finalist and Big South-OVC Football Association first-team running back.

Blessed to receive a offer from USC pic.twitter.com/htMSlJ6xE0 — Samuel Franklin (@Samuel2Franklin) December 7, 2023

