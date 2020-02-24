FCS trio has future games against Tulsa

(Stats Perform) - FCS programs UC Davis and Jacksonville State announced future games at Tulsa on Monday.

Both are first-time meetings with Big Sky member UC Davis playing at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Sept. 2, 2021 and Ohio Valley Conference power Jacksonville State following a year later on Sept. 17, 2022.

UC Davis is replacing a game that USC canceled with the Aggies recently.

Tulsa, which plays in the American Athletic Conference, also will host SWAC member Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 2, 2023.