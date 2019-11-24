FCS teams clinch conference titles, postseason bids

(STATS) - Hoist the trophy up high - it feels good.

FCS teams have been glad to raise some hardware over the last two weeks, celebrating conference championships and, in most cases, postseason bids.

After the final full week of the FCS regular season ended on Saturday, here were the conference champions (with the SWAC yet to crown its champ):

Big Sky: Sacramento State (9-3, 7-1) and *Weber State (9-3, 7-1)

Big South: *Monmouth (10-2, 6-0)

CAA: *James Madison (11-1, 8-0)

Ivy: Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1) and Yale (9-1, 6-1)

MEAC: North Carolina A&T (8-3, 6-2) and South Carolina State (8-3, 6-2); North Carolina A&T claimed bid to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl on Dec. 21

Missouri Valley: *North Dakota State (12-0, 8-0)

Northeast: *Central Connecticut State (11-1, 7-0)

Ohio Valley: *Austin Peay (9-3, 7-1) and Southeast Missouri (9-3, 7-1)

Patriot: *Holy Cross (7-5, 5-1)

Pioneer: *San Diego (9-2, 8-0)

Southern: *Wofford (8-3, 7-1)

Southland: Central Arkansas (9-3, 7-2) and *Nicholls (8-4, 7-2)

SWAC: Alcorn State (8-3, 6-1) will host the conference championship game on Dec. 7 against next Saturday's Southern-Grambling State winner

* - claimed automatic qualifying bid to FCS playoffs